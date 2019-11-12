vArmour Appoints Rich Noguera as VP, Head of Security Services as it Continues Security Graph Rollout Worldwide

20 Year Security and Cloud Veteran to Help Global Enterprises Realize the Value of the Security Graph to Reduce Hybrid Cloud Risks

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour, the leader in centralized risk and control, today announced the appointment of Rich Noguera as Vice President, Head of Security Services. As former CISO of Yapstone and of Gap Inc., Noguera brings deep insights into protecting customer and employee data as organizations push to adopt cloud via digital transformation and DevOps efforts. Bringing over 20 years of industry knowledge and expertise to bear, Noguera will be focused on enabling customers to improve their cloud security capabilities through vArmour’s innovative Security Graph technology.



“Relationships matter when it comes to cloud, and security teams are facing increasingly complex scenarios as they look to protect those relationships across hybrid cloud environments,” said Noguera. “Considering the exponential rise in open source development and integration of third-party containers, the threat surface has become exceedingly difficult to visualize. Compounding that is the shortage of cybersecurity talent and the need for organizations to be armed with robust, yet easy-to-operate security tools. I’m excited to join the team at vArmour to help businesses use the Security Graph to navigate through the security challenges of their digital transformation journey.”

vArmour works with organizations of all sizes for vulnerability reduction, monitoring and detection, incident response, and managing compliance across hybrid cloud environments. The company recently announced the launch of version 5 of the vArmour Application Controller, introducing its Security Graph technology and SDK to help cloud and security teams address blast radius risks inherent in multi-cloud environments. vArmour helps enterprises gain a centralized understanding of application relationships across multi-cloud infrastructures.

“Businesses need to understand their full blast radius, which has expanded exponentially as businesses migrate to the cloud,” said Tim Eades, CEO at vArmour. “We’re excited to have Rich bring his strong cloud security background to vArmour as we continue to help businesses navigate how to effectively apply relationships to reduce risk across their hybrid cloud environments.”

In his previous role, Noguera was Chief Information Security Officer at FinTech startup, Yapstone, where he focused on protecting customer and employee data using cloud-native capabilities, integrating runtime security within its services, and ensuring compliance with state and industrial requirements for transaction processing and money exchange. Prior to Yapstone, Noguera was the first CISO at Gap, and held leadership and delivery positions at Accenture, Yahoo!, Symantec, McAfee, and Deloitte & Touche LLP. Moreover, as an active proponent of threat intelligence exchange, Noguera helped establish the Retail & Hospitality Cyber Information Sharing Center as a founding Board member, and was an active member of the Advanced Persistent Threat Group of the Bay Area CISOs Group.

This appointment is the latest in a series of hires for vArmour including the announcement of former Google VP and VMware SVP/GM, Jeff Jennings, as SVP of Engineering.

vArmour is the leader in centralized risk and control. Hundreds of companies worldwide rely on the vArmour Application Controller to consistently and effectively apply security controls across hybrid clouds, reducing the attack surface and maintaining continuous compliance. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.varmour.com.

