5 steps to building trust and customers in your CBD business

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing cacophony of misinformation about CBD oil (cannabidiol) circulating online has consumers confused and in search of reliable sources of truth. This is a great opportunity for your brand to make its digital presence easy to find and presented in a way that is authoritative and credible. In other words, the sources you choose to cite must be trustworthy. Your website and social media accounts should curate the latest and most accurate information about CBD, in order to position your brand as a knowledgeable and trusted go-to for updates and advice.

Internet searches on CBD oil are eclipsing all other alternative health treatment searches, as reported in Medical News Today . Those companies that attract the curious will be well-positioned to develop ongoing relationships that could lead to loyal followings, referrals, and excellent word-of-mouth promotion.

Step 1- Monitor CBD developments through daily Google Alerts

The first thing you should do, if you haven’t already, is to set up notifications through Google Alerts to keep up on trending news involving CBD oil. Regulations, legal actions and, scientific discoveries may be announced at any time. To be sure your company is on top of the latest developments, designate someone in your organization to follow and summarize any significant happenings within the industry, and be prepared to share those with your audiences.

Step 2- Keep your company's website and social media info updated and factual

"When you position your CBD company as a trusted resource, we find that basing messaging and customer outreach on honesty, accuracy and truth as outlined in the Public Relations Society of America Code of Ethics , provides a great framework, especially when talking about an emerging market such as CBD. There are CBD companies making all kinds of claims, remember you have an opportunity to rise above the fray and serve your customers while creating a relationship that will go on for years,” says Diane Mulligan, APR, president of M&C Communications.

Step 3- Educate your audience about CBD and daily breakthroughs In a rapidly changing environment, you do not want to be the brand with dated info on your public communications channels. Establish a process for regular updates and audits to ensure your messaging is factual and current. If you maintain a database of customer emails, a newsletter with a roundup of CBD news at the top sent out weekly or monthly, and when situations warrant as a “breaking news” alert, will show your customers that your company is on top of all breakthroughs and longer developing situations. Mulligan says, “You want to educate and build trust in your target audience, which will lead to loyalty in both the B2B and B2C markets." Cultivating a reputation as a subject matter expert can only benefit your bottom line.

Step 4- The 80/20 rule is a tried and true strategy

When creating a content strategy for your communications channels, keep in mind a formula to maintain follower interest and engagement. Approximately 80% of your content should aim to educate, inform and discuss relevant issues that don’t necessarily affect your brand but are happening within the industry. The other 20% of your content can be promotional and remind people about the products and services your company provides. Nobody wants to be sold to all the time, but of course, followers expect that communications from your business will sometimes provide offers and details about the benefits that set your company apart from the competition.

Step 5 - Have fun

And remember, there is always room to also entertain and showcase your brand’s personality, along with its authority and commitment to consistently keep it real.

Diane Mulligan M&C Communications



