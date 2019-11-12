RegTech Innovator TruNarrative Builds on European Success, Opens US Operations in Atlanta’s Transaction Alley

Fast growing UK financial crime prevention platform makes safe commerce simple through frictionless onboarding, smooth transactions, and unified decisioning.

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruNarrative , leading financial crime and compliance management platform, has expanded into the North American market with new US headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. TruNarrative is a collaboration between John Lord, former Group Managing Director at identity management firm GBG Plc , and Larry Smith, founder of Provenir and Kitewheel ; two high growth technology businesses.



Dozens of banks, lenders, e-commerce, merchant acquirers and payments services across Europe currently rely on the TruNarrative platform to deliver a low-friction customer experience and prevent financial crime.

“Launching our platform across European markets has provided us with an ideal testbed for demonstrating the value of our unified approach. Addressing Europe’s different regulations will serve us well as we expand into North America’s multiple jurisdictions,” said John Lord, CEO of TruNarrative.

To detect fraud and maintain compliance with fast changing regulations, organizations typically rely on dozens of third-party data sources and their own internal data to verify new customers and assess risk. However, because each provider delivers their data in a non-standard, proprietary format, businesses waste time and IT resources tying these data silos together, resulting in inferior decisions and increased operational costs.

TruNarrative reduces risk and strengthens compliance with its single no-code platform, connecting multiple identity verification, fraud detection, eKYC, and AML compliance data providers via a single API.

“TruNarrative has created a robust financial crime and anti-fraud software platform and is changing the way the industry approaches complex AML and KYC compliance requirements, something every regulated business is currently grappling with,” said Kristin Stafford, co-founder and CEO of Atlanta-based AML technology company Vital4. “Our AML data solution integrated with TruNarrative’s decision engine platform dramatically improves the screening and monitoring of sanctions as well as regulatory and enforcement watchlists, adverse media and PEP’s with associations. We are excited to see TruNarrative bring its innovative platform to the North American market.”

TruNarrative has already built multiple integrations with leading EU & USA data providers including; major credit reporting agencies, document and biometric verification services, device intelligence suppliers, and dozens of other market-leading data service providers.

This enables businesses to:

Reduce Costs and Increase Operational Efficiency: Increase match rates, minimize false positives, and reduce the need for costly manual reviews, by automating the customer onboarding process with sophisticated orchestration capabilities.

Detect Fraud and Reduce Risk: Integrating disparate data sources into a single decisioning platform delivers a consolidated view of customer interactions, allowing for a true risk-based approach.

Demonstrate Compliance Across Multiple Jurisdictions: A single unified platform enables regulatory transparency and facilitates internal MI.

Deliver Agile Customer Journeys: A no-code interface increases agility by empowering subject-matter experts to quickly react to changing regulatory and market conditions without IT involvement.

About TruNarrative

TruNarrative was founded in 2016 with a single mission: to make safe commerce simpler, with offices in London, Leeds UK, and Atlanta GA. TruNarrative aims to transform the fraud, KYC and AML process by providing a product built on state-of-the-art technology. Delivering the best of data science to ambitious companies of all sizes. TruNarrative’s has partnerships with major credit reporting agencies, document and biometric verification services, device intelligence suppliers, and dozens of other market-leading data service providers. These integrations can be easily configured by business users without any coding. Learn more at www.trunarrative.com.

Press Contact

Louis Tucker

TruNarrative

470-502-0201

ltucker@trunarrative.com

Robert Nachbar

Kismet Communications

206-427-0389

rob@kismetcommunications.net



