EagleBank Foundation’s Fight Against Breast Cancer Raises Over $424,000

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The announcement was made today by EagleBank Foundation that its annual Fight Against Breast Cancer Golf Classic (held on October 14, 2019), has raised more than $424,000. Proceeds from the event continue to support research and outreach programs through partnerships with local hospitals and organizations including: Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center Foundation, Suburban Hospital Foundation, Holy Cross Hospital Foundation, Washington Hospital Center, Virginia Hospital Center Foundation, the Children’s Inn at National Institutes of Health, The Children’s Cancer Foundation, the Primary Care Coalition of Montgomery County, Hope Connections for Cancer Support, the BREM Foundation, Driven to Cure, Inc. and Food & Friends.



“Our fifteenth annual event in support of breast cancer research and survivorship is an important milestone for all of us at EagleBank,” said Susan G. Riel, president and CEO of EagleBank. “This tournament has consistently inspired and engaged our community and contributed substantial funds to promote breast cancer research and quality of life advances for patients and their families in this area. We are committed to sustaining and strengthening this campaign into the future,” Ms. Riel added.

Don Rogers, Chairman of the EagleBank Foundation stated, “I am very proud of the EagleBank Foundation’s success in providing resources to local organizations that are dedicated to win the fight against breast cancer. A special thanks to all of our donors, sponsors, and those who join us at our golf event to support our fundraising tournament. Lastly, special thanks to the Foundation’s committee members who give so much of their time and resources to make our annual event a great success.”

Since the first Golf Classic in 2005, the EagleBank Foundation event has raised over $4.3 million to benefit area hospitals and local organizations working to amplify research and improve quality of life for patients with breast cancer. In the years since the EagleBank Foundation launched this effort, significant strides have been made in addressing the needs of area patients and their families– a result for which EagleBank Foundation is immensely grateful.

