EMV POS Terminals Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “EMV POS Terminals Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The EMV POS Terminals Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The EMV POS Terminals are used in a payment method based upon a technical standard for smart payment cards. EMV cards are smart cards (also called chip cards or IC cards) that store their data on integrated circuits in addition to magnetic stripes (for backward compatibility). The advent of smartphones and the rising popularity of mobile internet payment didn’t hamper the growth of EMV POS Terminals but also bolster the global EMV POS Terminals market. The most significant reason was that POS Terminals integrated with EMV.

According to research, the world EMV POS Terminals market shipments are anticipated to reach $3.54 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2018-2022. Over the past few years, the number of smartphone users has significantly increased. EMV POS Terminals cater to various industries such as retail, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and others. The retail sector captured the majority of the share in 2018, and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years, as POS systems allow easy and fast billing.

According to analytic reports, almost 20% of internet browsing is done using a handheld device. No doubt, the adaptation of smartphones into point of sale systems was also founded. Today, many business and retail establishments began to implement a handheld POS device to their arsenal. A large number of debit and credit card transactions are pushing the demand for POS terminals among retailers and other end-users. Additionally, a reduction in the cost of POS systems and government initiatives to promote cashless transactions in various countries is expected to fuel the global POS terminal market in the coming years.

Major players operating in the global EMV POS Terminals market include Ingenico SA., Verifone Systems Inc., Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., LTD, Cegid Group, PAX Technology, etc. Additionally, the company has collaborated with Sage to offer integrated POS and business accounting solutions on Verifone Carbon.

Market Segmentation

Global POS terminal market can be segmented based on product type, deployment, EMV compliance, and end-use industry. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into fixed and portable. EMV POS Terminalsheld a significant share in 2018. However, its market share is expected to decline during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for portable and mPOS terminals.

Factors affecting the growth prospects

Global POS terminal market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period of 2019-2024, growing from $ 14.53 billion in 2018 to $ 24.25 billion by 2024, owing to the increasing use of Europay, Mastercard and Visa cards. Point of sale (POS) terminals is used for handling payments and checkouts. Modern POS terminals integrate multiple systems into a single terminal to manage operations such as printing, card payments, billing, and cash collection. Moreover, the need for user-friendly, secure, and convenient payment options is bolstering the growth of global EMV POS Terminals market.

Major geographies

Based on geography, Asia is expecting to hold the position of the most significant market share in both consumption and production across the world, followed by North America. The companies that have measurable shares in handheld point of sale device markets are being challenged by dozens of Chinese companies that make a lightweight, inexpensive, very portable handheld EMV POS Terminals devices.

Latest News

Significant companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the EMV POS Terminals market.

