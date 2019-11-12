Swimwear Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Swimwear – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

The global market for swimwear sports and recreation was estimated at 8.3 billion euros (including retail sales of swimwear, not including sports equipment and beachwear). In 2011, this market grew by 3%. The swimsuit market is considered a little affected crisis and with the potential for increased consumption. The top 10 countries in the global swimwear market include the USA, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, Germany, Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Europe (34 countries) represents 11% of the global population, but it accounts for 32% of the swimwear market, with an annual turnover of 2.7 billion euros. The United States is home to 13.6% of the global population, covering 35% of the global swimwear market with 2.9 billion euros in annual turnover. The Asian market is one of the most promising, representing 18% of the global swimwear market, but 57.5% of the world's population! Demand here is expected to grow quite significantly due to the growing popularity of pool parties.

In Brazil, the swimsuit market also means a lot. The study focused on five European countries — Great Britain, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany. France and Italy are the first European leisure swimsuit markets. The annual turnover, according to the cash reports of stores, in France is 432 million euros, in Italy - 417, in Spain - 410, in Germany - 336, in the UK - 259. The situation in the swimsuit markets in these countries is stable compared to 2010.

63% of swimwear purchased is intended for use on vacation, 32% - for swimming and aqua aerobics, and only 5% - for water sports and competitions. In Japan, China, Canada, more often buy swimwear for sports.

Market Segmentation:

In Europe and the USA, there is a direction of swimwear for SPA. Most often and most buy bikinis - 70% of the total sales of swimwear. 30% of sales go to one-piece swimwear. The high-priced swimwear sector does not know the crisis. Swimwear purchased over 50 Euros represents 24% of the annual turnover of leisure swimwear. As for swimsuits of the middle price segment (30/50 euros), they are bought less, leaving for the lower price segment (less than 30 euros for a swimsuit). This trend originated in 2008. The study also noted that the more women get older, the more they spend on a swimsuit.

Major geographies:

Factors affecting the growth prospects:

In Western countries, the following trends will affect the sale of swimwear and beachwear. A swimsuit is a product with universal value. It is bought not only for its functionality. It reflects the individuality of a person on vacation and vacation. Meets the needs of the sun and announces spring. Buying a swimsuit becomes the primary step in preparing for a vacation, a temporary departure from work issues.

Key Players in the Industry:

The market segment of swimwear by Regions/Countries covers the United States, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, EU, and China.

Latest News:

High to moderate entry barriers due to the presence of various brands and limited premium raw material resources are anticipated to assert high competition among major manufacturers.

