Worldwide Sports Medicine Market Outlook to 2025: Shares by Product, Procedure, Application & Region

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in the global sports medicine market.



Technological advancement in the sports medicine industry has led to launch of various innovative products such as the use of Smart Fabric with ability to sense motion helping physical therapy patients; Stretchable E-Tattoo for long-term heart monitoring; Electronic Wristbands to maintain body temperature, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Sports Injuries

3.1 Overview

3.2 Classification of Injury

3.2.1 Acute Injuries

3.2.2 Chronic Injuries

3.2.3 Overuse Injuries



4. Sports Medicine

4.1 Overview

4.2 Procedure

4.2.1 Tendinosis

4.2.2 Rotator Cuff

4.2.3 Cartilage Repair



5. Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share by Product

5.2.2 Market Share by Procedure

5.2.3 Market Share by Application

5.2.4 Market Share by Region



6. Regional Analysis



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.1.2 Use of Platelet-Rich Plasma for Sports Injury

7.1.3 Launch of Innovative Products

7.1.4 Rise in Use of Bioresorbable Implants

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Rising Incidence of Sports-related Injuries

7.2.2 Rise in Number of Sports Medicine Association

7.2.3 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

7.2.4 Technological Advancements in the Industry

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

7.3.2 Non-Recognition as Medical Specialty

7.3.3 Seasonal in Nature

7.3.4 High Cost of Treatment



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Financial Analysis

8.2 Market Share Analysis



9. Company Profiles

9.1 Arthrex Inc.

9.2 Smith & Nephew plc

9.3 Stryker Corporation

9.4 DePuy Synthes Inc.

9.5 Conmed Corporation



