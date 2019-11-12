Orange and itel launch the 4G version of Sanza to generalise mobile internet access in Africa

At the AfricaCom international congress, Orange (Orange.com) is partnering with itel (itel-mobile.com), the leading mobile brand in Africa and, once again, with KaiOS Technologies, maker of the leading operating system for smart feature phone KaiOS, to launch a new 4G version of the Sanza Phone, “Sanza XL”. From December 2019, this mobile phone with voice recognition functionalities will be on offer for around 28 US dollars in seven countries in Africa and the Middle-East: Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Jordan, Mali and Senegal. Other Orange Group countries will follow in 2020.

The simplicity of a feature phone combined with the advanced functionality of a smartphone, at an affordable price

The Sanza XL has a bigger screen than the Sanza at 2.8’, an improved 2 Megapixel camera, 4 GB of internal memory for more storage and high-speed 4G access, while retaining excellent battery life of up to 7 days depending on usage.

The device enables access to over two hundred essential applications, including: WhatsApp to send voice messages in any language, Boomplay, YouTube, Facebook and the Google Assistant to control certain device functions with your voice.

Orange applications will also be available on the phone: My Orange, Orange Money and Livescreen to enable users to keep up-to-date on their favourite topics.

In Africa, price is often an obstacle to purchasing a mobile phone and, by extension, accessing the internet. This is why the Sanza XL will be on sale for around 28 USD and will be progressively launched in 7 countries, followed by the other Orange Group countries in 2020. By extending the Sanza range with the Sanza XL, Orange, a champion of digital inclusion in Africa and the Middle East, is reasserting its commitment to supporting its customers and offering internet access for all.

Orange is present in 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has around 125 million customers as of 30 September 2019. With revenues of 5.2 billion euros in 2018, this area is a strategic priority for the Group. Orange Money, its mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has 45 million customers. Orange, a multi-service operator and benchmark partner of the digital transformation, provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About Orange: Orange (Orange.com) is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 148,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2019, including 88,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 268 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2019, including 209 million mobile customers and 21million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 27 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan “Essentials2020” which places customer experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power of its new generation networks.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.Orange.com, www.Orange-Business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About itel: itel (itel-mobile.com) is an entry level and reliable mobile phone brand for everyone. By adopting “Join & Enjoy” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly mobile communications technology to everyone. itel democratizes technology to consumers by giving them access to connectivity, allowing them to get closer and benefit from their social connections. itel has a wide range of product portfolio, offering smartphones, smart feature phones and feature phones. After years of development, itel has expanded its presence in more than 50 emerging markets globally. African Business, an authoritative business magazine in Africa has ranked itel 17th in the 2018/2019 TOP 100 MOST-ADMIRED BRANDS IN AFRICA ranking.

