Major Brands Join the LoRa Alliance® at Leadership Levels Confirming Continued Momentum for LoRaWAN® as the Global De Facto LPWAN Standard

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today introduced its new Sponsor and Contributor members who have joined in the past six months. Members at these levels drive the work and direction of the LoRa Alliance and development of the LoRaWAN standard.



The LoRa Alliance continues to see growth in membership across the globe from companies involved in the IoT from chip to cloud, strengthening the diversity of its member ecosystem.

New leadership members in recent months include:

Sponsor-level members are eligible to be elected to the Board of Directors, participate in voting for Board seats, participate in all committee work and have voting rights at the committee level.

Amazon [US]

Netze BW GmbH [Germany]

Contributor-level members are eligible to participate in all committee work and have voting rights at the committee level.

Arduino SA [Switzerland]

Dish Network [US]

Intel [US]

Interlink Electronics [US]

Paige Wireless LLC [US]

Tata Communications [India]

Thingstream AG [Switzerland]

Unitymedia NRW GmbH [Germany]

“The LoRa Alliance supports more than 3,000 members from more than 500 companies in the development and ongoing innovation of the LoRaWAN specifications and Certification program, in addition to actively marketing the standard via news, articles, speaking and tradeshow exhibition opportunities,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “We bring together the ecosystem to partner, collaborate and share information. As an open, non-profit member-driven organization, all of our sponsor and contributor members have an equal voice and vote in defining our activities. It is a huge endorsement of the LoRa Alliance to have so many recognized global brands coming on board from all areas of the IoT ecosystem to advance our work and technology.”

“Arduino is the largest open source hardware and software community in the world. For the past few years Arduino has been on a journey to make available its hardware and IoT Cloud platforms not only to makers and educators but also to enterprises, by releasing several families of connected products designed for IoT applications. In this scenario long range and low power connectivity plays a fundamental role. By joining the Lora Alliance, Arduino aims at further developing the IoT sector and contribute to the widespread adoption of LoRaWAN on a global scale.” – Fabio Violante, CEO of Arduino

“Joining the LoRa Alliance gives us an exceptional opportunity to translate our company’s unique in-house competencies and product commercialization track record into creating breakthrough solutions for the rapidly emerging IoT space. We will be able to leverage our 35 years of experience developing, manufacturing, and integrating scalable printed electronic sensor technologies for a wide spectrum of products. With proven success in healthcare, automotive, rugged computing, and the industrial sector, we have the expertise to make significant contributions to this burgeoning ecosystem. We are excited to work together with our fellow alliance members to drive this disruptive technological paradigm shift.” – Steven N. Bronson, President and CEO of Interlink Electronics

"Paige Wireless is the new innovative arm of Paige Electric Co, L.P., with a focus on bringing connectivity and IoT solutions to a variety of industrial verticals, for remote data collection, automating tasks, security and asset management, resource control, observation, and much more. To collaborate with industry leaders and rapidly advance world-changing resources, Paige Wireless has joined the distinguished LoRa Alliance. The Lora Alliance increases access to technologies, R&D, and industry trends which will help increase the pace of adoption, reliability, and ease of deployment. Paige Wireless is dedicated to changing the way the world connects and our membership accelerates that." – Julie Bushell, President of Paige Wireless

“The LoRa Alliance is driving the standardization and further development of LoRaWAN, making an important contribution to the further introduction of IoT. As the operator of energy networks in Baden-Württemberg, we want to use LoRaWAN both for smart utility use cases and to provide capacities especially for Smart City applications. Being a member of the LoRa Alliance supports us in implementing our plans.” – Nick Lechner, Manager of the LoRaWAN Project, Netze BW

“Tata Communications is pleased to be part of the LoRa Alliance and share the wealth of information, knowledge and global experience that all the leading companies bring as part of the alliance. We are committed to developing an IoT ecosystem in India, bringing all the various players with this space – from developers, start-ups, device manufacturers etc. under one system to provide end-to-end IoT solutions to Indian customers. With the largest IoT network based on LoRaWAN technology in India, we are excited about the opportunity that this network enables in terms of improving worker safety, saving energy costs by smart lighting or even asset and energy monitoring. We also look forward to building more solutions that integrate across platforms, networks and devices.” – Alok Bardiya, Head - Internet of Things (Business Unit), Tata Communications

“Being part of the LoRa Alliance enables us to provide our customers with a choice of MQTT based connectivity options depending on their use case; this well-organized working body provides the ideal platform to collaborate.” – Neil Hamilton, Chief Business Development Officer of Thingstream

About the LoRaWAN Standard

The LoRaWAN® standard is a low-power, wide-area networking (LPWAN) protocol designed to wirelessly connect battery-operated “things” to the internet in regional, national or global networks to deliver actionable data and improve efficiencies. It targets key Internet of Things (IoT) requirements such as bidirectional communication, end-to-end security, mobility and localization services.

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 120 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 140 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance® and LoRaWAN® are registered trademarks.

