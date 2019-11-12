Pork Meat Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Pork Meat Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Pork Meat Market 2019

Pork is the meat acquired from pigs. The finest pork meat is obtained from butcher hogs, which are slaughtered when they are 6 months old. Pork is available as ground meat, sausages, chops, bacon, hot dogs, meatballs, nuggets, and other products.

With the increase in pig breeding technologies, the industry has expanded to reach out to a larger audience. As a result, manufacturers can not only gain access to high-quality meats, but they can also produce a wide range of standardized products. Further, the tilt towards high protein foods is also giving the market a boost.

The key manufacturers in the pork meat market that have been analyzed based on the publically available data such as business profile, capacity, price, cost, production, revenue, etc. include:

China Yurun Food Group

Tyson Foods

Danish Crown

JBS

WH Group

SuperValu

BRF

Bridgford Foods Corporation

Coca Foods

Craig Mostyn Group

KEPAK

True Story Foods

VION Food Group

Dawn Meats

Golden Valley Natural

Toies Lebensmittel

Monogram Food Solutions

Market Segmentation

The report classifies the pork meat industry on the basis of its type, namely fresh pork meat, frozen pork meat, and processed pork meat. Due to its increased shelf life, processed pork meat dominates the market.

The market can also be segmented on the basis of the channels through which it is being sold. The sub-sections include:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Individual Retailers

Online Sales

Regional Analysis

Depending on the geographical region, the report divides the geographical regions of the global pork meat market into the following units:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Amongst the regions monitored, it was observed that Europe leads the global pork market in terms of export, while North America is a close second.

Industry News

The fear of Swine flu, which is spreading through the African strain of pigs has sparked fear in the pork meat markets of developed countries. Asian countries such as China, are facing acute shortage of pork meat as countries like the US impose trade barriers to remain protected from the impact.

