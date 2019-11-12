Pork Meat Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
Pork is the meat acquired from pigs. The finest pork meat is obtained from butcher hogs, which are slaughtered when they are 6 months old. Pork is available as ground meat, sausages, chops, bacon, hot dogs, meatballs, nuggets, and other products.
With the increase in pig breeding technologies, the industry has expanded to reach out to a larger audience. As a result, manufacturers can not only gain access to high-quality meats, but they can also produce a wide range of standardized products. Further, the tilt towards high protein foods is also giving the market a boost.
The key manufacturers in the pork meat market that have been analyzed based on the publically available data such as business profile, capacity, price, cost, production, revenue, etc. include:
China Yurun Food Group
Tyson Foods
Danish Crown
JBS
WH Group
SuperValu
BRF
Bridgford Foods Corporation
Coca Foods
Craig Mostyn Group
KEPAK
True Story Foods
VION Food Group
Dawn Meats
Golden Valley Natural
Toies Lebensmittel
Monogram Food Solutions
Market Segmentation
The report classifies the pork meat industry on the basis of its type, namely fresh pork meat, frozen pork meat, and processed pork meat. Due to its increased shelf life, processed pork meat dominates the market.
The market can also be segmented on the basis of the channels through which it is being sold. The sub-sections include:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Individual Retailers
Online Sales
Regional Analysis
Depending on the geographical region, the report divides the geographical regions of the global pork meat market into the following units:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Amongst the regions monitored, it was observed that Europe leads the global pork market in terms of export, while North America is a close second.
Industry News
The fear of Swine flu, which is spreading through the African strain of pigs has sparked fear in the pork meat markets of developed countries. Asian countries such as China, are facing acute shortage of pork meat as countries like the US impose trade barriers to remain protected from the impact.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Market Overview
Manufacturers Profiles
Global Pork Meat Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Pork Meat Global Market Analysis by Regions
North America Pork Meat by Country
Europe Pork Meat by Country
Asia-Pacific Pork Meat by Country
South America Pork Meat by Country
Africa and Middle East Pork Meat by Countries
Pork Meat Global Market Segment by Type
Pork Meat Global Market Segment by Application
Pork Meat Market Forecast (2019-2025)
Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Research Findings and Conclusion
Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…...
