Top 3 Reasons to attend SMi’s 3D Cell Culture conference 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 4th annual 3D Cell Culture will commence on the 19th and 20th February 2020, in London. The two-day agenda will provide a great chance to network with leading industry experts and explore advances in organ and lab-on-a-chip, microphysiological systems, applications of technology and case studies, imaging, high throughput screening and 3D cell culture models which make up core components within the 3D Cell Culture field.Ahead of the conference, a variety of leading pharma companies have already been confirmed to attend such as MHRA, GSK, AstraZeneca, Merck, Sanofi Pasteur, Novartis and more.For those interested in attending, there is an early bird offer with £200 savings for bookings made by 29th November, visit www.3D-cellculture.com/einPR2 Benefits of attending:1) 18 engaging presentations from senior experts2) 12+ hours of content in key industry developments, plus 5+ hours of networking3) Panel discussion on adopting new technologies for 3D modelsIn addition to the agenda, a ‘3D Bioprinting’ Focus Day will be held on 18th February 2020, led by prominent expert speakers. The focus day will explore case studies from big pharma, biotech ’s and academia exploring how bioprinting is being used, highlighting projects looking at stem cell therapy, drug screening and extracellular matrix scaffolds.Key Sessions include:Stefan Pryzborski, Professor Of Cell Technology , University Of Durham on ‘The Development and Application of 3D Culture Techniques to Construct Models of Human Tissues’ covering:• Overview of 3D cell culture technologies• Impact and importance of 3D cell culture• Beyond 3D cell culture as a technique, applications to building human tissues in vitro• New innovations and developments to further enhance 3D technologyPhilip Hewitt, UK & Eutrotox Registered Toxicologist, Head Of Early Investigative Technology, Merck on ‘Organ-on-a-Chip: Can we finally replace animals in pharmaceutical research Development of human, translatable in vitro MPS models’ covering:• Status of OOAC field; current models and industry “validation”• Context of use: focus on safety testing• Future: can we replace animals or even clinical trials?Leonard Both, Senior Quality Assessor, Biologicals/Biotechnology UnitMedicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (Mhra) on ‘Regulatory Outlook on 3D Cell Culture Models?’ covering:• An overview of the applicable regulatory guidelines• Validating new technology, relevant quality considerations and regulatory processes• Challenges for the traditional regulatory frameworkThe full agenda and speaker line-up are available in the download brochure online at www.3D-cellculture.com/einPR2 For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk3D Cell Culture 2020Focus Day: 18 February 2020Conference: 19th - 20th February 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK#SMi3DCellCulture--- ENDS –About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



