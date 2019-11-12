Yoga Accessories Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Yoga Accessories Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Yoga Accessories Market 2019

Yoga accessories can be a helpful addition to yoga lifestyle and practice. For thousands of years, yoga required only the use of mind, body, and spirit, but most modern yoga practitioners feel comfortable using yoga accessories. Yoga mat and yoga ball are some of the essential yoga equipment. Yoga mats are generally made from renewable and plant-based materials. A yoga mat is more comfortable when performing challenging asanas.

The ever-increasing number of yoga practitioners has resulted in a high demand for yoga accessories. So the companies have shifted their focus on innovation that has resulted in product premiumization. Companies produce yoga mats that are made from jute and rubber. Besides, they also bring in an influx of new products. Products such as mats with antibacterial additives and accessories that have an internal stabilizing core and no-slip grip features increase consumer interest.

Smart mats are yet an innovative addition to the yoga accessories market. This trending innovation has wireless connectivity using Wifi and Bluetooth. These smart mats can be monitored through mobile apps installed on smart gadgets. They help to improve yoga practice by knowing the position of the user and suggest improvements to achieve a perfect position. Yoga accessories such as a ball help in strengthening the core, improve coordination, enhance balance and posture, and relieve back pain. With such advanced features, the global market is predicted to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Segments

The global yoga accessories market is segmented on product type and application. Based on type, it is further split into the yoga mat, yoga ball, and other accessories. Based on the application, it is classified into the offline distribution channel and online distribution channel. Concerning distribution channels, specialty stores are the leading distribution channel segment. An increasing number of specialty stores in China, Australia, and South Korea is the primary factor driving the sector. A rising number of departmental stores are predicted to promote sales through this channel. Online sales are relatively small when compared to offline distribution: but are growing at a faster rate due to the increased penetration of smartphones and the internet.

Regional Analysis

At present, the North American region dominates the global yoga accessories market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East. The dominance of North America is due to a large number of yoga studios in the region and the increasing awareness about the health benefits of yoga. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is believed to be the fastest-growing regional market. Government initiatives, together with increasing participation of the people, are said to fuel yoga accessories demand in this region. Likewise, the growing number of yoga studios in Shanghai, Beijing, and other Chinese cities boost yoga accessories demand.

Industry News

The yoga accessories market seems to be split due to many players. So the top players identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies to survive this market’s competitive landscape. The growing popularity of yoga, especially in developed countries, is the crucial factor in driving the market. The companies focus on innovation and product premiumization to strengthen their market positions. Also, they launch products that heighten customer preference and increase profit margins.

