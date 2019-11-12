Julie Kay of Designing Life Intentionally to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SURPRISE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most of us live our lives by default. We live condition-based, reactionary lives, forming out thoughts and basing our decisions off our environment rather than learning how to create our environment from the inside-out, from heart-centered awareness and intention.

Julie Kay is the founder of Designing Life Intentionally. As a life mastery consultant certified through the Mary Morrissey Life Mastery Institute, Julie has studied and incorporated transformational tools and principles in her own life. Now she’s devoted to helping others build their dreams to create a richer, more fulfilling life.

“The deepest desires of your heart are the purpose for which you were given this life to live. So let's find them,” says Julie. “If we truly connect with understanding the desires of our hearts, I believe we can find the purpose for which we even exist, what the world is waiting for, our gift, our energy.”

For over 10 years, Julie has taught spiritual and emotional principles through Quantum Christianity, to cultivate a strong spiritual foundation, build health & wealth, develop healthy relationships and maximize their time and freedom. Combining this background with the proven DreamBuilder technology, Julie helps her clients achieve extraordinary results in accelerated time.

“It gives me great joy and gratitude to work with people in the process of transforming their lives and closing the gap between the life they were living and the life they love living,” says Julie.

Einstein once said that the quality of our lives is determined by the quality of the questions we ask ourselves. Julie asks her clients uncommon questions they may have never been asked before.

“There are three foundational questions: What would you love? What do you love? What do you want?” says Julie. “I help my clients transfer these simple questions to pull out the desires of their heart, and it actually transforms their lives. Nothing is impossible. If we can think it, it can happen. It’s all tied into quantum physics.”

Together, Julie and her clients are partners in believing.

“There truly is a formula,” says Julie. “I walk them through it and I support them as their coach. I believe the deepest desires in our heart are what God gave us and why he bothered to create us and put us on this earth. I believe He's an intentional creator and there was an intention as to why He created you specifically. If you can find that, that is your purpose.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Julie Kay in an interview with Jim Masters on November 14th at 2pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.designinglifeintentionally.com



