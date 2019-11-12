Datametrex Awarded $40,000 USD For the United States Air Force

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G) is pleased to announce that it has successfully been awarded the first contract in the USA defence market with Wright State Advanced Research Centre (WSARC) for $40,000 USD. The contract will lead to research that will be done with US Air Force researchers at the Air Force Research Laboratory Airman Systems directorate.



The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is a scientific research organization operated by the United States Air Force Materiel Command dedicated to leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable aerospace warfighting technologies, planning and executing the Air Force science and technology program, and providing warfighting capabilities to United States air, space, and cyberspace forces.

“This is a huge milestone for Datametrex and Nexalogy. We were granted approved vendor status to the US Government back in January of this year. Since then, our team has been working diligently with various organizations in the US and we are thrilled to announce this first contract. Datametrex will continue to establish itself as a trusted solution provider and look to expand within the US military departments,” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

For more information on this project or to learn how Datametrex can assist your organization in social media discovery, Fake News Filters and BOT detection please go to:

www.nexalogy.com

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ).

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Stevens - President

Phone: (416) 482-3282

Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.