Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Market 2019

Description: -

Halal, an Arabic word, which means permissible or lawful. Speaking about Halal Cosmetic and Personal Care Product, these are free from the chemicals or materials which are strictly prohibited in the Islamic religion. These cosmetics are based on the concept of Najis, halal, muanjajis, and non-halal. The market experts have suggested that such personal care and beauty products are the latest innovation to this industry as it brings out some new operations which are serving the increasing customer demand. The demand for such products is now gradually increasing across the world.

Listed Key Players

Martha Tilaar Group

INIKA Cosmetics

PT Paragon Technology and Innovation

Ivy Beauty

Colgate-Palmolive

Jetaine

Tanamera Tropical

INGLOT

Muslimah Manufacturing

The report shows that the increasing interest in personal grooming is one of the primary factors triggering the growth of this global market. Most of the Muslim customers are now using Halal cosmetics, compelled by their set of practice and religious obligation. This has encouraged key players in this particular market to introduce new personal care and cosmetic products for Muslim consumers. The consciousness among people about the ingredient used in such products is increasing, which, in turn, increased the demand for such products.

These products are free from animal fat, chemicals, or other animal-derived ingredients. Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products are hygienic and pure than regular products. That’s why the adoption rate of such products is quite more, especially among the Muslim population. This can be driving factor for this market during the forecast period. On the other side, preference towards usage of beauty products and growing number of Muslim populations are also expected to propel the global market in the coming years.

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

The global market for Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products is segmented on the basis of product type, its applications, and the region. Based on the product type, it is split into perfumes, personal care, color cosmetics, and others. Among these, the personal care segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption of these products. Now, talking about application-based sector, this segment includes skincare products, hair care products, fragrance products, color cosmetic products and more. The skincare products segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years as these products are chemical-free and good for the skin.

Geographical Market Segmentation Analysis

Geographically, the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products market is segmented into Europe, the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, North America and South America. Furthermore, the report also offers information about major country-level market analysis and growth data. It covers the following countries: Mexico, Canada, the United States, France, UK, Italy, Germany, Russia. Southeast Asia, India, China, Japan, Korea, Egypt, South Africa, GCC Countries and more. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market. This region has some emerging countries like India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh and more where the Muslim population is increasing. Middle East region is also playing a significant role in market growth.

Latest Industry News

Martha Tilaar Group, recently launched its new halal cosmetics products to meet the growing demand of customers. The products are free from any chemical and animal-derived ingredients. Martha Tilaar Group is also planning to acquire some new business in the coming years to expand its business to other major regions.

