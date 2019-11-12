Kasimayari Group Presents Report for Prospective Development of the Asset Management Industry

The new Idea Report was recently launched at the company’s annual conference

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kasimayari Group , a specialist Asian Markets and Emerging Markets investment manager based in Tokyo, with a considerable amount of assets invested in pooled funds, segregated accounts and structured products, today announced that the firm has discovered the necessity and importance of articulating its own outlook regarding the prospective development of the investment management industry.In the Idea Report, recently launched at the company’s annual conference, two major issues were outlined:• A better industry that pays more attention to the value it churns out in terms of dedication to service and long-term goals, particularly in the aspect of the climate change currently affecting the world. Meeting this need and solving this problem would require dedication and clarity in the manner of approach.• Cataloging and referencing will go a long way in helping clients confidently find their way around the prospective development system. The potential of reaching the level of understanding crucial to implementation lays within easy access and clear articulation of strategy.Furthermore, in this time and era, the use of technology in increasing effectiveness, reducing the cost for the clients and connecting them to an in-flux of innovative ideas, cannot be overemphasized. This is why Kasimayari Group is collaborating with technological corporations in a bid to find new, more technical and long-lasting solutions to some of these challenges.Mrs. Asako Kasahara, the Managing Director of Kasimayari Group, declares: “The overall asset management industry is currently at an unpredictable point. The clients' needs and requirements are ever-changing and the expectations that the industry is supposed to meet is ever rising, so technological strides are attained almost every day, with new materials always being churned out.”“Currently, as a substantial part of Asia has employed the services of asset investment managers, in one capacity or another, to meet their financial goals, what Kasimayari Group is doing is creating and developing on already existing industry blueprints and structures in a bid to fulfill and deliver more viable value creating solutions. By doing this, we are also ensuring that there is a continual flow of funds through the economy, sufficient enough to help corporations grow and also serve the next generation to come”, Mrs. Kasahara concluded.Kasimayari Group is a specialist Asian Markets and Emerging Markets investment manager based in Tokyo, with a considerable amount of assets invested in pooled funds, segregated accounts and structured products. Kasimayari Group's outstanding portfolio management and research team have developed an investment approach based on their experience in the markets. Testament to the company's success is the confidence which central banks, government and corporate pension funds, institutions and high net worth individuals have demonstrated by investing with Kasimayari Group. Kasimayari Group and its affiliates comprise one of Asia’s leading emerging markets investment managers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.