Kasimayari Group Enters Collaboration with a Top Equity Trading Company

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kasimayari Group , a specialist Asian Markets and Emerging Markets investment manager based in Tokyo, with a considerable amount of assets invested in pooled funds, segregated accounts and structured products, revealed today that it has signed a new alliance with a leading equity trading company, whose name will be communicated to the public at a later date. This partnership is set to bring about a noticeable and positive change in the state of affairs of both entities, especially in the aspects of equities trading and investments structuring.The firm believes in the need of forming alliances with other alpha players, with different market focuses within the same industry, to facilitate growth and constant development. The collaboration agreement was signed by Mr. Umeji Tsubasa, the Chief Investment Officer of Kasimayari Group, and his counterpart. The ceremony was witnessed by many senior officials from both companies.The new accord marks a significant milestone in the consolidation of Kasimayari Group as one of the important players in the leading pack of asset investment managers, as it reaffirms the company’s ability to offer its services to an even larger client base. The partnership between the two leading asset management companies also provides an increased revenue channel, due to the fact that the contacts from both companies can now be utilized and superior services can be provided to all clients.This business coalition also involves the implementation of a Binary Dissemination and Broadcasting Agreement (BDBA) by both parties. The function of the BDBA, in this case, is to provide Kasimayari Group the rights to disseminate research carried out by its partner, which includes companies traded on the Stock Exchange in its partner’s Asian country of origin. In summary, the agreement provides a clear window through which the firm can shed light upon specific areas of the market in the co-beneficiary’s country, intending to use this information to propagate the services of Kasimayari Group.Mr. Umeji Tsubasa declared: "We gained a very important insight in another country’s market through one of its biggest players, as we plan to conquer new heights in the international community. Certainly, this alliance will avail us of many opportunities and we are going to utilize them properly, as a company".Kasimayari Group is a specialist Asian Markets and Emerging Markets investment manager based in Tokyo, with a considerable amount of assets invested in pooled funds, segregated accounts and structured products. Kasimayari Group's outstanding portfolio management and research team have developed an investment approach based on their experience in the markets. Testament to the company's success is the confidence which central banks, government and corporate pension funds, institutions and high net worth individuals have demonstrated by investing with Kasimayari Group. Kasimayari Group and its affiliates comprise one of Asia’s leading emerging markets investment managers.



