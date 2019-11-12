Bath Products Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

We use a baby shower and bath products almost regularly or on a daily basis. These are regularly used consumer goods by the people. These are well suited for the babies when it comes to skin care, bacteria removal, the smell, and softness. Shampoo, shower gels, conditioners, etc are the few products used regularly under this description and category.

There is a growth in this market, especially because of innovation, the rise in living standards and people wanting to maintain health and hygiene. There has also been an increased demand for organic products in this market. The number one factor which promoted the growth of the global bath products industry is people’s extra awareness of hygiene and health. The companies making organic products are making new products that are organic. But still their importance is on cleaning the scalp and body properly. Nowadays, people surf the net and find out about which is the best shampoo for them. Only after seeing the ratings and reading the reviews do they buy these bath products from the market. They also have become aesthetically clean and opt for more expensive and appealing bath and shower products with different fragrances and effective ingredients.

The global Bath products Market was valued at xx million US$ IN 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx%during 2019-2025.

Key Players of Global Bath Products Market =>

• Johnson & Johnson

• L'Oreal

• P&G

• Unilever

• Colgate-Palmolive

• Avon

• Bath and Body Works

• Coty

• Estee Lauder

• Kao

Market segmentation

By product type, the market is split into shower products, liquid bath products, bath additives, and bar soaps. By the users' application, it covers segments like supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist stores, drug stores, and others.

Western Europe dominates the sale of bath products concerning volume and value, primarily driven by Germany. Nowadays people are interested in health and hygiene practice and natural body wash products are exactly the things that are driving the market. People read various fashion blogs and surf the net to read the feedbacks and reviews of each product. So they have become self-aware of the organic and natural beauty products. Western Europe may have the largest market but people in the Asia Pacific region are changing their lifestyle. So there is a growth in product sales in those areas. People in the Asia Pacific region have a means of disposable income. So, they are demanding more sophisticated bathing products. China and India are the top two places where the demand for bathing products are the most.

In June 2018, the Somerset Toiletry Company launched a new range of luxury bath products inspired by classic cocktails in the UK. It produces its line of products as well as the private label and sells its products in almost 50 different countries. In January 2018, Jurlique’s farm in South Australia launched its organic shower gel. It is soap-free and comes in 4 scents: softening rose, calming lavender, refreshing citrus and restoring lemon.

This global shower and bath products market is very competitive. It clashes against the multinational players who occupy the major share of the market. The new products focus on organic and natural ingredients along with new designs, flavors and scents are the main strategies adopted by players.

