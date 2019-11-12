Wireless Waterproof Speakers Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Latest Research: 2019 Global Wireless Waterproof Speakers Market Report

Wireless waterproof speakers are portable speakers that function by receiving audio signals through radio frequency. The growth of the wireless waterproof speakers market has been propelled by the enhancement of wireless connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. These technologies help to connect your wireless speakers to devices such as PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Waterproof wireless speakers are experiencing an upsurge because of their nature of remaining unaffected by water. The increasing rise of smart homes is also contributing to the growth of this market. The global waterproof wireless market is all set to grow at a CAGR of 7% till 2014.

The increasing demand for mobility and infotainment services is another reason for the increase in wireless waterproof speakers. Different technologies such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Basic Rate/Enhanced Data Rate (BR/EDR) are being used by vendors to meet the growing demands of consumers in the global market. Growing economies in APAC, Europe, and North America is also contributing to the growth of wireless waterproof speakers. The global wireless waterproof speakers’ manufacturers are focusing on research and development and launching different variants of the product.

Different strategies are being adopted by manufacturers of wireless waterproof speakers. They are targeting markets with mass consumers, wireless waterproof speakers are being offered at competitive prices with advanced features. As consumers are more aware now, product innovation is an in thing in the wireless waterproof speakers market. Features such long-range connectivity, availability on e-commerce websites and a swanky look is something that manufacturers are packaging for more salability of the speakers. One of the biggest innovation has been multi-portability that is, connecting multiple speakers with one device to create louder sound. This has been deemed as an attractive feature by the millennial.

Global Key Players Of Wireless Waterproof Speakers Market:

* C

* HYUNDAI

* SONY

* Newmine

* pioneer

* iHome

Segmentation

The wireless waterproof speakers market is segmented based on product type and usage. Based on product type, the wireless waterproof speakers are divided based on Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth connectivity. On the basis of usage the wireless waterproof speakers are segmented based on home usage and commercial usage. Based on the cost, Bluetooth speakers are further segmented into low-end, mid-range and premium. In the global market the household waterproof wireless speakers dominate as smart homes increase.

Regional analysis

The geographical segmentation of wireless waterproof speakers market include North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA with North America domination with the largest number of consumers. This is mainly because of the increasing penetration of smart devices in the North American households. Followed by North America is the APAC market. One of the major reasons for the growing demand is innovation and availability of the products at a competitive price.

Industry news

The presence of large number of regional and multinational companies characterize the global wireless waterproof speaker market. While the key players dominate the market, the regional manufacturers are slowly taking over a large share. The market is dominated by vendors are around 60% of the market share are captured by them.

