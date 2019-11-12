Rape Honey Market Research Report, Trend, Growth and its Future Outlook and Trend During the Period of 2019 – 2023

“Rape Honey - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Overview

Rape honey, or also known as rapeseed honey, is a unique type of monofloral honey which is made from the polled of rapeseed and flower nectar. It comes with some unique characteristics, like sweet-peppery flavor and superfast crystallization duration. Apart from this, it has also some therapeutic effects, for example, antioxidant effects, antibacterial effect, and little amount of immunostimulant properties. The rapeseed plant is extensively cultivated throughout the world. The report forecasts that the Global Rape Honey Market is expected to increase at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Changes in taste preferences, food habits of consumers, and increasing health consciousness are some of the significant factors which will boost the demand for this product in the global market. Rapeseed honey has been proved to be the best honey, which has greatly contributed to the growing demand for this honey market. It has a wide application in food sector as well as in personal care product industry due to its unlimited number of nutritional benefits. The rapid shift in food patterns of the consumer is driving the market.

Consumers are shifting towards natural products to treat cancer, cardiovascular ailments, and other health issues. This can be another factor behind the growth of global Rape Honey Market. This product comes with by various nutritional benefits, such as Vitamin E, low saturated fat, sufficient level of unsaturated fat, etc. Such product is also used as in cosmetic products. However, experts have suggested that rapeseed honey lacks minerals and some other vitamins. Such a factor can be a major restraint to the demand for this product.

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

The global Rape Honey Market is segmented under three different categories. These are on the basis of product type, end-use or application, and region. On the basis of product type, it is split on comb honey, pressed honey and extracted honey. The new market study report shows that among these, the extracted honey segment will dominate the product segment with maximum number of shares in the coming years. Now, talking about the end-use-based market segment, this includes medicine sugar coating, cakes and pastries, skincare products and more. From them, the skin care segment is expected to enjoy maximum market shares. It is widely used in skincare products as it has vitamins and minerals.

Geographical Market Segmentation Analysis

The world Rape Honey Market, geographically, is split into Europe (France, Russia, Germany, Italy and the UK), North America (Mexico, the United States, and Canada), South America (Argentina, Brazil and Columbia), Asia-Pacific (Korea, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India), and Middle East and Africa (Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa and UAE). Among these regions, in the year 2018, the Europe region dominated the global market. UK is the third-largest cultivator of such plant. However, in the second place there will be the Asia Pacific. The reason behind this is China and India are the major rapeseed honey consumers in the Asia Pacific region.

Latest Market Updates

In August 2019, Dabur International Ltd, a subsidiary of Dabur India, informed that it acquired the FZE’s management control. The company stated that the acquisition of FZE would help the company to hold and consolidate the investments in subsidiaries functioning in the West Asia Region. Dabur will soon acquire more new companies to expand its customer base and business.

Key Players

The Rape Honey report covers a detailed study of the competitive dynamics of the Rape Honey market and the current trends that are projected to disrupt the market. It identifies noteworthy players of the market, including both the primary and emerging players. The report includes the organizations in the market share review to offer a more detailed overview of the key market players. In addition to this, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as agreements, acquisitions & mergers, new product launches, partnerships, research & development collaborations and joint ventures, and growth of most significant market players on both, a global and regional basis.

