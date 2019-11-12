WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ E-Paper Display Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023”.

E-Paper Display Market 2019

The e-paper display is an amalgamation of numerous types of electronic ink overlaid in plastic film. The e-paper display is quite different from normal displays such as used display panel and light emission. The e-paper display is popularly used in POS terminal and e-readers. We are provided with a better reading comfortability and top notch viewing angel by the e-paper display. The usage of the e-paper has become diverse in every corner of the world such as static texts, signage and posters. The e-paper display is constantly being developed by the technology aiming to improve many digitally equipped items. To use the e-paper display conveniently, the flexible display technology has been implemented.

Listed Key Players

The key players in the global e-paper display market are E Ink Holdings Inc (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Pervasive Display Inc (Taiwan), Samsung Display Co, Ltd (South Korea), LG Display Co Ltd. (South Korea), Plastic Logic GmbH (Germany), Cambrios Technologies Corporation (US), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Visionect (Slovenia), and CLEARink Displays (US).

The display of e-paper is composed by the application of physics, chemistry and electronics. The ink used in the formation of e-display is quite close to the pigment which is highly used in the traditional printing sector. The market of e-paper display has been influenced due to the constant digital awareness among the people as well as the technological advancement. There are many factors that drive the e-paper display market such as user experience, manufacturing cost, readability, and energy consumption. Still, there are many factors that hinder the growth of the market such as limitation of video output, lack of awareness, lack of wide color pallet, and low refreshment rate.

As per the market researcher, the market of e-paper display has been in top notch in many key geographical locations of the world. According to the view of researcher, North American market has been dominating the e-paper display market followed by other key continents. In 2017, the market of e-paper display has touched $319.8 million, whereas it is expected to reach $4274 million by 2022. The annual compound growth rate of e-paper display market is 42.1%. Overall, the market researchers are hopeful over the positive growth of the e-paper display.

Market Segmentation

As mentioned in the above mentioned discussion the advantage as well as usage of e-paper display, so the market of the e-paper can have diverse and unique clients. Let’s have a view over market segmentation of e-paper display.

The market of e-paper display has been segmented into two forms such as type and application. There are different types of e-paper display available in the market such as e-readers, auxiliary displays, wall clocks, smart cards, retail tags, and Electronic Shelf Lebels. When it comes to application, there are various areas where the e-paper display is used to a great extent. The name of such applications such as enterprise and retail, automotive and transportation, consumer and wearable electronics.

Geographic Market Classification

Let’s have a view over the geographic markets----

North America (the US, Mexico, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, the UK), Asia-Pacific ( India, China, Japan, Australia, Korea, South East countries), South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

Latest News

As per the latest news, the e-ink has been developed by most of well-known companies such as Barnes ad Noble, Amazon.

