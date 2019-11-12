Kasimayari Group Elected by Prestigious Fund Manager to Service New Domiciled Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

The name of the top fund manager will be released at a further date

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kasimayari Group , a specialist Asian Markets and Emerging Markets investment manager based in Tokyo, with a considerable amount of assets invested in pooled funds, segregated accounts and structured products, today announced a new partnership with a top fund manager, designed to facilitate Kasimayari Group’s provision of services, in Japan, for their Fixed Income ETF’s. The firm was selected by the renowned financial entity, a leader in global investment management, to provide custody, accounting, administration, and transfer agency services in support of launching a series of the company’s’ Fixed Income ETFs, including one of the few actively managed Fixed Income ETFs in Asia.“The new collaboration is a responsibility we embrace and approach with our standard of service, in line with our partners’ leading position as a provider of investment solutions. The support of these new domiciled Fixed Income ETFs is an extension of a long standing and valued relationship between our companies, and we are delighted to be servicing their ETFs offerings in the Japanese ETF marketplace,” said Mr. Yoshifumi Kunie, Managing Director and Co-head of Kasimayari Group’s KGAES Investment Division.The first two of the new domiciled Fixed Income ETFs, Asian Interim Maximization ETF and Asian Government Edged Bond ETF, are already undergoing the process of being listed on the trading platforms of the Japanese Exchanges.The new products have emerged organically, as a result of a close collaboration between the leading fund manager and a specialist provider of exchange traded products, to create and distribute a new range of fixed income ETFs for Asian investors.“Kasimayari Group has been working closely with both organizations to develop a unique servicing model in support of the innovative nature these Fixed Income ETFs have, given the fact that they are among the first of their kind in Asia”, Mr. Yoshifumi Kunie added.Kasimayari Group is a specialist Asian Markets and Emerging Markets investment manager based in Tokyo, with a considerable amount of assets invested in pooled funds, segregated accounts and structured products. Kasimayari Group's outstanding portfolio management and research team have developed an investment approach based on their experience in the markets. Testament to the company's success is the confidence which central banks, government and corporate pension funds, institutions and high net worth individuals have demonstrated by investing with Kasimayari Group. Kasimayari Group and its affiliates comprise one of Asia’s leading emerging markets investment managers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.