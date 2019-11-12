Kasimayari Group Diversifies, in a Bid to Help Asian Asset Investment Managers

The firm proposes resolutions for Asian representation enhancement among asset investment managers

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kasimayari Group , a specialist Asian Markets and Emerging Markets investment manager based in Tokyo, with a considerable amount of assets invested in pooled funds, segregated accounts and structured products, today announced that it has engaged in cultural and ethnical representation enhancement, one of the aims of Kasimayari Group being to promote diversity and cut across all nationalities, by affording people of all races equal opportunities in the investment industry.Recently, a report has been published about the experiences of Asians in the industry and how hard it is for them to work and sustain their careers in the asset investment management field. At the present time, less than 4% of investment managers are Asians, which indeed is a far cry from their population rate. To diversify and help Asians in this manner, Kasimayari Group is committed to finding long-lasting solutions, that would considerably increase the number of Asians in the investment industry's workforce, and among these proposed resolutions we find:• Revolutionizing the employment processes. This can be done by sourcing for viable and potential candidates from a diverse pool. Also, by recruiters striving to employ applicants based on their skills and what they can offer in terms of services, as opposed to their nationality;• Facilitating mentorship programs. The need for a mentor in a corporate setting cannot be overemphasized. Young people need to constantly be motivated and given opportunities to interact with older and more experienced people in that line of work;• Building Asian networks. Members of the asset management community can create and personalize communication channels. This would help people of the same ethnicity within the industry discover new opportunities and create beneficial career relationships amongst each other.Mrs. Chika Fukutake, a top executive at Kasimayari Group, says: “We are concerned with propagating a balance among different races and nationalities. We strongly believe that diversity exponentially widens horizons and creates opportunities that can be useful to everyone and, in turn, have a direct positive impact on the global economy. We can achieve all of this by lending a voice to the ethnic minorities who have not been heard in previous times, making sure their concerns are addressed. Kasimayari Group is fully committed in being a catalyst for such change in the investment industry”.Kasimayari Group is a specialist Asian Markets and Emerging Markets investment manager based in Tokyo, with a considerable amount of assets invested in pooled funds, segregated accounts and structured products. Kasimayari Group's outstanding portfolio management and research team have developed an investment approach based on their experience in the markets. Testament to the company's success is the confidence which central banks, government and corporate pension funds, institutions and high net worth individuals have demonstrated by investing with Kasimayari Group. Kasimayari Group and its affiliates comprise one of Asia’s leading emerging markets investment managers.



