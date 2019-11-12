KenSci Drives Customer Success with Differentiating Service According to KLAS Research

The report by KLAS Research & CHIME titled, “Actualizing the Potential of Artificial Intelligence” calls KenSci out for driving very high customer satisfaction

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- KenSci today announced its meritorious performance in the new joint report from KLAS Research and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME)., The report ,“Healthcare AI 2019: ACTUALIZING THE POTENTIAL OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE.”, published on November 4, 2019, reveals findings from an extensive study among customers of various healthcare AI and Machine Learning service providers, and rates the Seattle Based organization highly based on customer feedback.In an effort to better understand where healthcare organizations are in their journey to adopting and implementing AI and what kind of outcomes they are experiencing, KLAS Research conducted interviews with healthcare organizations that were identified by their vendors as their most advanced users. For purposes of comparison, vendors’ broader customer bases were also surveyed for general performance feedback over the last 12 months.The report recognized KenSci among the top vendors for exemplary customer satisfaction as a result of the company’s data science expertise and the ability to incorporate changes on behalf of customer feedback. Current KenSci customers rate their satisfaction levels higher than the market average on a 100-point scale and describe KenSci as that of an “engaged partner.”Commenting on the rating, KenSci Co-founder and CEO, Samir Manjure said, “Core to KenSci’s mission, is the ability to help customers derive value from their AI Implementation. We take pride in partnering with them at each step and iterating based on critical feedback to deliver a platform that augments and supports clinical decision making effectively. We’re thrilled to see our customers value our partnership unequivocally and in high standing. This report is an endorsement to our efforts in driving our customer partnerships, the next mile.”Among its findings, KenSci stood out in key several areas in the report.· KenSci was specifically called out for driving very high customer satisfaction in their partnerships.· KLAS gave KenSci a 92.8* score out of 100 based on interviews with seven customers· The findings among interviewing customers, corroborate KenSci as an engaged partner providing customers with Data Science expertise· All of the customers interviewed stated that KenSci played a part in their long-term plans and that they would buy again.Based on interviews with 57 trailblazing healthcare organizations, this report— KLAS’ first on this emerging area (specifically machine learning and NLP)—consists of two types of findings: (1) an AI primer with insights on needed AI capabilities, common challenges, and best-practice advice; and (2) early findings about what outcomes healthcare organizations are achieving with AI technology and how well their vendors drive value.KenSci was recently chosen as one of the top 25 participants moving on to phase 2 of The Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services (CMS) Artificial Intelligence Health Outcomes Challenge. KenSci was one of the organizations chosen among the 300 different organizations that had submitted proposals and were evaluated by a group of data science experts, clinical informaticists and care providers.About KLASKLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world’s healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit https://klasresearch.com/ About KenSciKenSci's machine learning powered risk prediction platform helps healthcare providers and payers intervene early by identifying clinical, financial and operational risk to save costs and lives. KenSci's platform is engineered to ingest, transform and integrate healthcare data across clinical, claims, and patient generated sources. With a library of pre-built models and modular solutions, KenSci's machine learning platform to integrates into existing workflows allowing health systems to better identify utilization, variation and improve hospital operations. With Explainable AI models for healthcare, KenSci is making risk-based prediction more efficient and accountable.KenSci was incubated at University of Washington's Center for Data Science at UW Tacoma and designed on the cloud with help from Microsoft's Azure4Research grant program. KenSci is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Singapore and Hyderabad.



