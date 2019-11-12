NXP Announces New Automotive Ultra-Wideband Chip Capable of Turning Smartphones into Car Keys

NXP, BMW Group, and Continental work on new auto Ultra-Wideband (UWB) use cases and standards in CCC

/EIN News/ -- News Highlights



Enables a broad range of striking new use cases such as true handsfree smartphone car access

Provides spatial awareness to cars and smart devices through unique UWB localization capabilities

New automotive Integrated Circuit (IC) completes NXP’s UWB portfolio spanning auto, mobile and IoT ecosystems

MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), the world’s largest provider of automotive semiconductors, today announced an addition to its UWB portfolio with a new automotive UWB IC. UWB provides precise, secure, real-time localization capabilities unrivaled by other wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The technology is designed to give spatial awareness to UWB-equipped cars, mobiles, and other smart devices, to enable cars to know exactly where the users are. For the first time, smartphone-based car access offers the same level of convenience as state-of-the-art key fobs. Users can open and start cars, while leaving their phones in their pockets or bags, and enjoy secure remote parking via smartphone. Furthermore, the new UWB IC brings maximum level of protection against car theft through relay attacks.

In conjunction with the launch of the IC, NXP, BMW Group, Continental and others are jointly working on UWB implementations through the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) and IEEE to ensure the best customer experiences at the intersection of the vehicle, mobile, and consumer devices. These standardization efforts aim to enable a global standard for handsfree smart access and other automotive localization use cases based on UWB.

“Today, the smartphone plays a central role in the digital lifestyle. We are convinced that the smartphone-based comfort access is just the beginning of a series of innovative vehicle-related UWB use cases,” says Dr. Olaf Müller, Head of Development Digital Access Functions, BMW Group.

“Continental is at the forefront in delivering secure localization platforms that will create leading applications that catch the imagination of the power user generation,” said Philippe Fournet-Fayat, Director at Continental AG for Car Access Systems. “To deliver new use cases, such as smartphone access and remote parking requires the ultra-precise real-time localization capabilities of UWB.”

“The opportunities that exist in the web of mobility and automotive are vast. As a leading semiconductor manufacturer in these segments, we have the ambition to tap these and bring more seamless and secure mobility experiences to users,” said Markus Staeblein, vice president and general manager of Secure Car Access at NXP. “We are pleased to jointly work on the required interoperability and standardization for UWB with BMW Group, Continental and other CCC members.”

The NXP NCJ29D5 is the first of a new generation of UWB ICs designed specifically for the demands of the global automotive industry. Together, with NXP connectivity and security solutions, such as Bluetooth, Near Field Communication, and Secure Element (SE), this technology enables true secure handsfree smart access supporting the car connectivity standardization.

Additional Automotive UWB Use Cases

Beyond smart access and remote parking, NXP’s automotive UWB targets other exciting use cases such as

Short Range Radar – For life sign detection and easy trunk access

For life sign detection and easy trunk access Smartphone Valet parking – Cars can be “sent” to park autonomously via a smartphone application

– Cars can be “sent” to park autonomously via a smartphone application Electric vehicle charging – Autonomous positioning on vehicle charger

– Autonomous positioning on vehicle charger Drive through payment – Localization for secure on the go payment

– Localization for secure on the go payment Car as a key – Car is enabled to seamlessly access garage door/parking

More information on NXP UWB use cases can be found at www.nxp.com/UWB .

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com .

For more information, please contact:

Europe/United States

Jason Deal

Tel: +44 771 5228414

Jason.Deal@nxp.com Greater China / Asia

Ming Yue

Tel: +86 21 2205 2690

ming.yue@nxp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.