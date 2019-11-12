Specialty Pulp Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Increasing demand for specialty paper around the world, improved packaging for quality food service, rising demand for coated paper are some of the major driving factors of the market. The usage of specialty paper like diazo papers, laminations, tissue papers, magazines, envelopes, and others also boost the demand for the market for specialty pulp. Growing usage of functional chemicals to improve the performance of paper by adding special properties and features to improve competitive advantage, optimize production, and introduce consumer benefits in daily products are all pushing the market demand. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of recycled paper is further accelerating the market growth of specialty pulp.

The report published on the global specialty pulp market revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the specialty pulp market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation. However, factors like environmental concern and fluctuating pricing of raw materials can dampen the market growth of specialty pulps in the coming years.

Pulp is one kind of fibrous material that is extracted from plants with the help of numerous processing methods. The processing method can be specifically divided into chemical mechanical pulp, chemical pulp, and mechanical pulp. Furthermore, it can also divided into straw pulp, bamboo pulp, reed pulp, cane pulp, wood pulp, rags pulp, hemp pulp, and so on. In terms of different purity, these pulps can be narrowed down into bleached pulp, unbleached pulp, refined pulp, semi-chemical pulp, and high yield pulp. These pulps are most commonly used for the purpose of manufacturing paper and cardboard. In addition to being used for making special kind of paper, refined pulp is also reported to be used as raw materials cellulose ethers, cellulose esters, and other cellulose derivatives. Add to this, it is used in plastic, paint, artificial fiber, gunpowder, film, and other fields.



Key Manufacturers

American Forest and Paper Association(USA)

Georgia-Pacific LLC(USA)

Hcpaper(China)

Kemira Oyj(Finland)

Nordic Ecolabelling(Sweden)

Södra(Sweden)

The Navigator Company(Portugal)

Two Rivers Paper Company(UK)

Japan Pulp and Paper Co.,Ltd.(Japan)

Market Segmentation

The global specialty pulp market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By type, the market divides into hardwood pulp and softwood pulp.

By application, the market includes paint, film, gunpowder, artificial fiber, plastic, and others. The paint segment of the market is gaining rising traction and popularity due to its increasing popularity and adoption across the common masses.

Regional Analysis

The global specialty pulp market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market dominates the global market for specialty pulp and is expected to stand tall during the forecast period. Increasing per capita consumption of various paper products, rising number of research and development activities to bring forward new and innovative products, and the availability of key raw materials are increasing the applications of these papers in printing, packaging, and labeling. This is boosting the market growth of specialty pulp in the Asia Pacific region. Both India and China are expected to contribute majorly to the growth of the regional market of Asia Pacific in the coming years.

