DietDemand’s Emotional Eating Focus Helps Clients Understand Why Many Weight Loss Diets Don’t Work

/EIN News/ -- Montgomery, AL, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply changing what one eats in order to lose weight is most often easier said than done. Especially once you consider the myriad of other complex factors that contribute to weight loss obstacles, with one of the most prevalent being emotional or stress-based eating. This is often a habit picked up in the early childhood, teens, or early adulthood. This behavior is often a deeply ingrained habit that most people don’t even realize they are succumbing to. This is the reason many weight loss diets and repackaged diet strategies fail to produce weight loss since corresponding behaviors such as overeating and emotional eating are not addressed. In our daily lives, there are a number of overt and hidden stressors bombarding us; whether they be job related, financial, health related, relationship-based or otherwise. Even when one doesn’t feel emotionally stressed out, symptoms of stress can manifest, as a way to cope with ongoing stress. Without getting to the root of these issues, food addiction can occur which derails many dieters without them even realizing it.

The simple truth is, you may eating emotionally and not even know it. Many symptoms of emotional eating can seem quite benign, while others are more harmful. Some of the most common symptoms are:

Excessive hunger between meals

Insatiable cravings for junk food, sugar, or carbs

Inability to control portion sizes

A tendency to overeat

Continual snacking throughout the day

Uncontrolled eating behaviors can ultimately lead to:

Obesity

Type 2 diabetes

High cholesterol

High blood pressure

Cardiovascular disease

Certain types of cancer

Gastrointestinal problems

Fortunately, DietDemand has created a customized medical weight loss program focused on helping individuals overcome the real problem, stress-based emotional eating. By tackling the true underlying causes of weight gain, DietDemand is helping clients lose weight faster, and move towards long-term habit changing activities. Our doctor created and supervised medical weight loss plans combat emotional eating in many different ways, ranging from simple doctor supervision and evaluation to powerful prescription weight loss aids specifically designed to address the causes of emotional eating.

These medications can range from our Low Dose Naltrexone, which helps reduce appetite between meals and reduce stress levels in the body, our prescription Appetite Zap, a simple appetite suppressant designed to safely and effectively curb hunger.

Our clients who utilize our unique medical weight loss system experience:

Increase in natural endorphins like dopamine

Improved effects on mood and well-being

Decreased inflammation in the body

Increased sex drive

Improvement in mood and a sense of wellbeing

Want to get personalized consultations from a certified weight loss specialist? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

