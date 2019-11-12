Global Home Decor Market 2019: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global Home Decor Market Professional Survey Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online platforms offer a wide variety of home decor products, which is giving a further boost to this sector. Consumers are drawn towards stylish and luxurious home decor items, which can add value to their lifestyle.

Major Key Players:

Ikea

Philips

Suofeiya Home Collection

Springs Window Fashions

Zepter

Conair

Siemens

Hanssem

Samson

Oneida

In the recent past, the real estate market has reared its head, and as a result, the home decor market has also started to look up. The modern-day consumer is of the belief that their home is a reflection of their personality. Hence, they are willing to spend money and resources in decorating it according to taste. The increase in disposable income and the demand for beautified homes have propelled the industry of home decor even further. The global home decor market has shown a steady increase of 4.9% CAGR and is expected to touch a valuation of USD 792.6 billion.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4485573-global-home-decor-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segmentation

The global home decor market was segmented on the basis of the setting where the products are being used. The primary applications being indoor, outdoor, and others.

Additionally, the report also segments the global home decor market on the basis of the type of the end-product. These include:

Home Furniture

Rugs

Bath Textiles

Bed Textiles

Kitchen and Dining Textiles

Tiles

Wood & Laminate Flooring

Vinyl & Rubber Flooring

Lighting

Others

Regional Analysis

On the basis of the geographical locations, the following regions were monitored:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

It was observed that the home decor market in developed nations like the UK and the US shows an inclination towards eco-friendly products. This can be attributed to the increasing awareness of environmental causes. Further, there has also been an increased demand for customized goods to satisfy the customer’s requirements.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4485573-global-home-decor-market-professional-survey-report-2019

