Global Luxury Cosmetics Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
There has been a considerable increase in the way people care for their looks and appearance. This has given a boost to the luxury cosmetic market when compared to drugstore cosmetics. Luxury cosmetic products are focused on skincare, haircare, fragrances, and makeup items. The global luxury cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% and attain a value of USD 75.5 billion.
This growth can also be attributed to the increasing availability of luxury cosmetic items via online stores. The growth of the industry has prompted the widening of its global reach and further expansion.
Major Key Players:
NARS
Lancome
Dior Beauty
Laura Mercier
Charlotte Tilbury
Estee Lauder
Chanel
L'OREAL
Tatcha
Pat McGrath
Guerlain
Armani
Segmentation
Due to an increase in disposable income and urbanization, both men and women are the two major segments of the global luxury cosmetics market based on the end-users.
On the other hand, the type of products offered is another set of categorizations for the luxury cosmetics segment. These include:
Makeup
Skin Care Products
Perfume
Regional Analysis
The report carries out the regional analysis for the following regions:
North America
The United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
The Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
The Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
It was observed that the European market occupies the largest share, especially in the skincare segment. European countries are dedicating resources to R&D for the development of top-notch luxury cosmetic products. Further, the Asia-Pacific region appears to bear high potential as a market for manufacturing and consuming luxury cosmetic products.
Industry News
An Amsterdam-based tech company, Suburbia, which specializes in alternative data solutions, has released a dataset that has tracked the sales of luxury cosmetics and fragrances across France. The product includes real-time public performance monitoring, brand name, pricing, product category, and other such information that has been collected by gathering receipts from various sources.
