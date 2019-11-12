Global Luxury Cosmetics Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global Luxury Cosmetics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

There has been a considerable increase in the way people care for their looks and appearance. This has given a boost to the luxury cosmetic market when compared to drugstore cosmetics. Luxury cosmetic products are focused on skincare, haircare, fragrances, and makeup items. The global luxury cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% and attain a value of USD 75.5 billion.

This growth can also be attributed to the increasing availability of luxury cosmetic items via online stores. The growth of the industry has prompted the widening of its global reach and further expansion.

Major Key Players:

NARS

Lancome

Dior Beauty

Laura Mercier

Charlotte Tilbury

Estee Lauder

Chanel

L'OREAL

Tatcha

Pat McGrath

Guerlain

Armani

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4485086-global-luxury-cosmetics-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Segmentation

Due to an increase in disposable income and urbanization, both men and women are the two major segments of the global luxury cosmetics market based on the end-users.

On the other hand, the type of products offered is another set of categorizations for the luxury cosmetics segment. These include:

Makeup

Skin Care Products

Perfume

Regional Analysis

The report carries out the regional analysis for the following regions:

North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

The Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

The Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

It was observed that the European market occupies the largest share, especially in the skincare segment. European countries are dedicating resources to R&D for the development of top-notch luxury cosmetic products. Further, the Asia-Pacific region appears to bear high potential as a market for manufacturing and consuming luxury cosmetic products.

Industry News

An Amsterdam-based tech company, Suburbia, which specializes in alternative data solutions, has released a dataset that has tracked the sales of luxury cosmetics and fragrances across France. The product includes real-time public performance monitoring, brand name, pricing, product category, and other such information that has been collected by gathering receipts from various sources.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4485086-global-luxury-cosmetics-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

…

CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.