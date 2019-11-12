TurnKey Internet Launches Customer Loyalty Bonus Program for Black Friday 2019

TurnKey Internet announced today their Customer Loyalty Bonus program combined with the launch of their 2019 Black Friday Deals

LATHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Data Center and Cloud Hosting Solutions provider TurnKey Internet announced today their Customer Loyalty Bonus program combined with the launch of their 2019 Black Friday Deals offering some of the best cloud servers, dedicated servers, and web hosting offers for 2019.TurnKey Internet is known for running its eagerly awaited, industry-leading deals and specials, and this year is no different. TurnKey Internet is offering up to 95% off on nearly every product they offer - Dedicated Servers, Cloud Servers, Web Hosting, and much more. More information can be found at https://turnkeyinternet.net/blackfriday/ In a bold move in contrast to other companies that exclude or limit their best seasonal deals from existing clients - TurnKey is rewarding existing clients with an additional loyalty bonus. The loyalty bonus is applied as a free month of service for every previous year of loyalty when purchasing additional services during this Holiday promotional period. This gives existing clients access to deals greater than 95% off when factoring in the free loyalty bonus months of service included.“We love our loyal clients and realize our success comes from the trust our clients have placed in us over the years. I am truly excited to launch our Customer Loyalty Bonus program during our Holiday promotion,” remarked Adam Wills, CEO of TurnKey Internet. “While most companies offer only their best deals to new customers, we shake up that model and put the customer first. TurnKey is focused on giving back to our clients – and in turn they are our best advocates telling friends and colleagues about their experience.”For more information about TurnKey Internet’s Customer Loyalty Bonus Program or to speak with a Cloud Hosting Solutions expert, visit https://turnkeyinternet.net About TurnKey InternetFounded in 1999, TurnKey Internet is a full-service Cloud Hosting Solutions provider with Data Centers in New York and California specializing in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to clients in more than 150 countries. Services offered in both East Coast and West Coast, USA - include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated & Bare Metal Servers, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Online Storage, Web Hosting, Managed Hosting, Hybrid Solutions and Enterprise Colocation. Headquartered in New York's Tech Valley Region, TurnKey Internet's flagship company owned data center is SSAE 18 SOC 1 and SOC 2 certified, as well as HIPAA compliant. The facility is powered exclusively by on-site solar and hydroelectric sources to provide a 100% renewable energy footprint and in 2013 was designated as the 39th ENERGY STARCertified Data Center in the United States. For more information, please call (518) 618-0999 or visit www.turnkeyinternet.net



