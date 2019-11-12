Gary Alter, Acclaimed Plastic Surgeon, Hosts Grand Opening of The Stem Cell Doctors of Beverly Hills Stem Cell Center

Dr. Gary Alter, Acclaimed Plastic Surgeon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gary Alter, founder of The Stem Cell Doctors of Beverly Hills, hosted the grand opening of his organization's new stem cell center. The opening was located in Beverly Hills, California and occurred on October 17th, 2019 at 5:30 pm. Alter’s fellow medical industry colleagues were invited to celebrate such an achievement.

“It was such a marvel to be here with Gary at the opening. The center is going to be game changing and I could not be more proud of The Stem Cell Doctors of Beverly Hills,” said one of the medical professionals at the event.

Alter’s fellow colleagues who attended consisted of over 100 leaders within the medical community. Such colleagues consist of plastic surgery doctors Michelle Lee, Neal Handel, Kevin Tehrani, and Shan Taheri.

“I think this opening was one of the best openings I have attended. Everything went smoothly and right on time, something that can easily go wrong with openings,” states publicist Michael Levine, who was in attendance at the party.

The Stem Cell Doctors of Beverly Hills was formed on the basis to give regenerative and innovative treatments that help peoples' bodies restore themselves. The team of doctors available are able to make clinical judgments determined by the specific needs and desires of each patient.

“Incredible doctors, beautiful facility and patient setting, and an awesome staff," concludes Dr. Gary Alter, "the center is professional and personal, a perfect balance."



