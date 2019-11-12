Softlink Information Centres Release Liberty v5 Build 8.034

Need a great library management system? Liberty is the answer.

December is an extra busy month for libraries. With that in mind, Softlink IC has released Liberty v5 Build 8.034 well in advance of the Christmas rush!

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softlink Information Centres , a leading supplier of library and research management systems is pleased to announce the release this week of Liberty v5 Build 8.034. The version includes a number of much anticipated features and enhancements including:• Softlink’s own RSS feed server.• APA and Harvard citation generation for resources via the Export option.• Exporting of Search results for Zotero, Mendeley, and BibTex.• Define and use OPAC Custom Searches.• Ability to “pin” resource preview popups in the Search interface.• Configurable Borrower lists for automatic addition of borrowers based on specified conditions.• Borrower email notifications of outstanding charges.• A borrower merge facility.• The addition of a “Who Searched – Failed Search” and a “Resource Summary with ID” report.• SAML Identity Provider with Multiple Certificates.Softlink Information Centres’ General Manager John Crook notes that the focus of the team is to ensure every new enhancement and feature has real value for our Liberty customers.“We are proud of Liberty and, more importantly, proud that our customers love using it. The purpose of every new release is to give our users more reasons to love it. I’d like to thank our customers for their input and the imagination and work of the Softlink Information Centres team in producing yet another excellent Liberty v5 release.”About Softlink Information Centres:Softlink Information Centres specialises in knowledge, content and library management systems and request management systems for special, education, government and corporate information centres and libraries.Our leading solutions, Liberty and illumin , are fully web-based, integrating with the latest digital technologies, to provide a centralised performance platform to store, manage, discover, and deliver your physical and digital resources.

Liberty Library Management



