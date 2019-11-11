Smithfield Foods Donates $25,000 to Hope For The Warriors, Supporting Gathering of the Spartans Veterans Reunion Gala

The contribution and gala honor the service members who fought at the Battle of Fallujah

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This past weekend, Smithfield Foods, Inc . and Hope For The Warriors joined together to sponsor the Gathering of the Spartans Gala at the Commonwealth Club in Richmond, Va., honoring the Kilo Company service members who fought at the Battle of Fallujah. The event took place during the 15th anniversary of the conflict and was created to recognize, remember and celebrate these heroes.



This gala marked the first time many of the service members were together since the battle 15 years ago. Smithfield’s $25,000 donation to Hope For The Warriors helped offset the event’s costs, including airfare and accommodations for the Marines. The two organizations remain committed to supporting veterans’ causes throughout the year and this event is the latest example in their unwavering support of America’s heroes.

“Smithfield Foods is a company rooted in American values and we owe a debt of gratitude to those who served, and continue to serve, our country,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and CEO of Smithfield Foods. “We are honored to be a part of an event like the Gathering of the Spartans and remain humbled by the sacrifice of the service members of our armed forces.”

The event kicked off on Friday night with a pig roast by Mission Barbeque serving pork donated by Smithfield. Saturday, the Marines participated in a golf tournament which was followed by the Marine Corps Ball. Throughout the weekend, the Marines were recognized and remembered for their heroic service during the Battle of Fallujah.

“We are honored to have taken part in providing support for this gala and in celebrating these veterans for their service,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder, president and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “Through reunions like Gathering of the Spartans, among several others, we are recognizing what these individuals have done for our country and ensure they know they are not forgotten.”

The weekend not only served as a time of recognition, but one of reflection for these Marines. The Gathering of the Spartans gala celebrated and commemorated the men of Kilo Company who courageously served their country.

“The gala was an extraordinarily special event that provided the recognition these American heroes deserve,” said Jesse Grapes, event chair and the commander of an infantry platoon that fought in the battle of Fallujah. “We are grateful for Smithfield Foods and Hope For The Warriors, not just for their support of this event, but for their continued efforts in recognizing and improving the lives of veterans across America.”

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety, and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Hope For The Warriors:

Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post 9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 23,200 through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded over 135 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. In addition, Run For The Warriors has captured the hearts of over 25,500 since 2010. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org , Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

