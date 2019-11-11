IP Technology Labs Awarded Patent Enabling Penetrative Connectivity through NATs, Firewalls, & Routers

The invention provides a method to enable dynamic, direct, and transparent networking to applications operating behind a NAT router or firewall without user intervention or configuration

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Technology Labs®, the global leader of reliable remote access and secure IoT connectivity solutions, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent #10,469,444 covering traversal techniques for establishing direct data paths without outside configuration of intermediate network devices. The innovative technology allows apps, devices, and networks to directly communicate when operating behind a NAT or firewall, without using a third-party proxy and without manual port-forwards or configurations.



“We solve the problems the network can’t,” said Scott Whittle, President of IP Technology Labs. “General consensus and running code are the foundation of the Internet, but more is required to make it truly usable for all applications. Internet access has always come with a level of lock-in requiring extra configurations and modifications to get desired connectivity. Our technology eliminates this complexity and signals to our customers our continued commitment to keep their operations flowing smoothly regardless of how the network is provided.”

Most network-based devices are installed on a private network behind a NAT router or firewall, and communications to those devices and applications are unreachable from outside the network. The patent covers several traversal techniques to enable a complete bidirectional datapath between endpoints through those NAT and firewalls. The techniques are unique as they do not modify network protocols or standard networking behavior and permits the widest use case with global compatibility. Additionally, the innovation eliminates the requirement for a 3rd-party proxy server or session border controllers and enables endpoints to freely and directly communicate with each other. As the World’s Longest Ethernet Cable™ invention adds to IpTL’s rapidly growing portfolio of unique features not found in any other appliances.

Contact info@IpTechnologyLabs.com for additional information and opportunities to cooperate.

About IP Technology Labs LLC. ( https://IpTechLabs.com )

IP Technology Labs is the worldwide designer and manufacturer of FastLane™ secure connectivity network appliances. The global leader in IoT end-to-end networking with integrated zero-trust NAC and identity-based security, IpTL provides low-cost, reliable, & secure remote access connectivity appliances for IP Cameras, Access Control, & all your IT/OT devices.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.