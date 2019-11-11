Team One Champions Future Industry Leaders With Its Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship

The Scholarship is Accepting Applications Now Through December 1

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Legacy Lab, Team One ’s award-winning think tank and strategic consultancy, announced today the launch and creation of The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship, a brand-new scholarship aimed at supporting students who represent the next wave of legacy makers.



The scholarship is a new initiative provided by The Legacy Lab Foundation, a nonprofit created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a durable difference in the world. It is inspired by the ambitious founders, co-founders and re-founders highlighted in The Legacy Lab's first book, “Legacy in the Making: Building a Long-Term Brand to Stand Out in a Short-Term World.” (McGraw Hill Education, 2018)

This year, for the first time, a $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to one student who is studying with the intent to revolutionize an industry, change social norms or build a long-lasting brand solution in culture. Scholarship funds are intended to be used as an investment in ongoing education, to help a student achieve a personal ambition and subsidize school-related expenses.

“With the launch of this new scholarship, we’re not just celebrating legacy makers, now we are investing in them too,” said Mark Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Team One and Founder of The Legacy Lab. “One of the goals in starting The Legacy Lab and co-writing ‘Legacy in the Making’ was to celebrate the people making a lasting and positive change to the world. In a marketing world dominated by instant gratification, we at Team One wanted to start a countermovement that shines a light on leaders focused on enduring change.”

Powered by The Giving Back Fund, an LA-based nonprofit that facilitates charitable giving, The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship is now accepting applications. To be eligible, students need to be enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate-level college, university or similar accredited institution (such as a technical school) in the United States. Applicants must also possess a strong sense of personal purpose; studying with the intent of creating positive, enduring change. Applicants will be asked to share meaningful details about their “reason for being” – how their current field of study and big ideas will create value and impact for the long-term.

The deadline for submission is December 1, 2019, and the chosen scholar will be identified by the end of the year. More information and details on the scholarship application requirements can be found at: givingback.org/legacy-lab-scholarship

Previous extensions of the Legacy Lab and Foundation include:

The 2017 Legacy Lab Honors which recognized rare leaders that are making a long-term difference in a short-term world. Honorees included established leaders and visionaries such as Patagonia Founder Yvon Chouinard and The New Yorker Editor David Remnick.



which recognized rare leaders that are making a long-term difference in a short-term world. Honorees included established leaders and visionaries such as Patagonia Founder Yvon Chouinard and The New Yorker Editor David Remnick. The 2018 New Legacy Makers’ Showcase which recognized a small number of talented individuals who are disrupting an industry, challenging social conventions, and/or building a powerful brand culture for the long term. Naomi Wadler and Carter Anderson (#NeverAgain movement), Ashley Edwards and Alina Liao (MindRight), and Carmen LoBue (HERassment) were the showcase honorees.

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe's fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. Team One has five North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago and Atlanta. Team One clients include Lexus, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, HSBC Premier, Expedia, Warner Bros. Interactive, St. Regis Hotels and Resorts, Cathay Pacific, VISA, Make-a-Wish and the It Gets Better Project. Visit TeamOne-USA.com.



ABOUT THE LEGACY LAB

Launched in 2012, The Legacy Lab is a Los Angeles-based think tank exploring the dynamics of long-term brand building in a short-term world. It focuses on ambitious leaders—remarkable men and women who have succeeded in making their brands enduringly unique, inspiring and influential—even as the times, technology and competition change around them. The Legacy Lab includes The Legacy Lab Consultancy, which helps brands build legacies with the understanding that premium brands endure over time and have lasting value, as well as the Legacy Lab Foundation—a nonprofit created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a durable difference in the world. The Legacy Lab is an enterprise of Team One. For more information, visit thelegacylab.com and follow all the latest learning on Twitter @thelegacylab and on Facebook @ www.facebook.com/thelegacylab .

Christine Perez

DiGennaro Communications

christine@digennaro-usa.com

212 966 9525



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.