ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

Third quarter 2019 revenue was $307.5 million, compared to $327.2 million in the same period last year. GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 was $118.6 million, as compared to $134.6 million in the same period last year.  GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 39%, as compared to 41% in the same period last year.  GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $26.6 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.  Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 were $1.65 as compared to $1.88 for the third quarter of 2018.  Also, adjusted EBITDA was $62.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $68.4 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share are measures calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information following the financial statements herein for further discussion and reconciliations of these measures to GAAP measures.

Vivek Jain, ICU Medical’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Third quarter revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share were generally in line with our expectations.”

Revenues by market segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were as follows (in millions):

    Three months ended           Nine months ended    
                     
    September 30,           September 30,    
            $   %           $   %
Market Segment   2019   2018   Change   Change   2019
 		  2018   Change   Change
Infusion Consumables   $ 119.8     $ 117.8     $ 2.0     1.7%   $ 358.0     $ 361.5     $ (3.5 )   (1.0)%
IV Solutions*   98.2     114.4       (16.2 )   (14.2)%     314.0       394.2       (80.2 )   (20.3)%
Infusion Systems   78.9     81.5       (2.6 )   (3.2)%     244.5       263.3       (18.8 )   (7.1)%
Critical Care   10.6     13.5       (2.9 )   (21.5)%     34.2       40.7       (6.5 )   (16.0)%
    $ 307.5     $ 327.2     $ (19.7 )   (6.0)%   $ 950.7     $ 1,059.7     $ (109.0 )   (10.3)%

*IV Solutions includes $16.8 million and $61.3 million of contract manufacturing to Pfizer for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to $21.7 million and $59.3 million for the same periods in the prior year.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 financial results today at 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT).   The call can be accessed at (800) 936-9761, international (408) 774-4587, conference ID 8184417.  The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on Event Calendar and clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts.  The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI) develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy, and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical, Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe,'' ''could,'' ''would,'' ''estimate,'' ''continue,'' ''build,'' ''expand'' or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and assumptions management believes are reasonable, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, decreased demand for the Company's products, decreased free cash flow, the inability to recapture conversion delays or part/resource shortages on anticipated timing, or at all, changes in product mix, increased competition from competitors, lack of growth or improving efficiencies, and unexpected changes in the Company's arrangements with its largest customers. Future results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors, and other risks and uncertainties, described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include those in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 
ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
  September 30,   December 31,
  2019   2018
  (Unaudited)   (1)
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 315,949     $ 344,781  
Short-term investment securities 20,845     37,329  
TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENT SECURITIES 336,794     382,110  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 210,449     176,298  
Inventories 343,715     311,163  
Prepaid income taxes 19,724     11,348  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,807     46,117  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 944,489     927,036  
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 444,087     432,641  
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 35,787      
LONG-TERM INVESTMENT SECURITIES     2,025  
GOODWILL 11,019     11,195  
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 131,644     133,421  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 23,242     38,654  
OTHER ASSETS 47,516     40,419  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,637,784     $ 1,585,391  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable $ 125,355     $ 120,469  
Accrued liabilities 130,056     128,820  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 255,411     249,289  
CONTINGENT EARN-OUT LIABILITY     47,400  
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 37,614     20,592  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 690     721  
INCOME TAX LIABILITY 3,734     3,734  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value Authorized—500 shares; Issued and outstanding— none      
Common stock, $0.10 par value — Authorized, 80,000 shares; Issued and outstanding 20,671 shares at September 30, 2019, Issued 20,492 shares at December 31, 2018 and outstanding 20,491 shares at December 31, 2018 2,067     2,049  
Additional paid-in capital 659,709     657,899  
Treasury stock, at cost     (95 )
Retained earnings 701,141     620,747  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,582 )   (16,945 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,340,335     1,263,655  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,637,784     $ 1,585,391  

______________________________________________________
(1) December 31, 2018 balances were derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

 
ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
       
  Three months ended   Nine months ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
TOTAL REVENUES $ 307,471     $ 327,169     $ 950,685     $ 1,059,662  
COST OF GOODS SOLD 188,919     192,582     592,961     624,274  
GROSS PROFIT 118,552     134,587     357,724     435,388  
OPERATING EXPENSES:              
Selling, general and administrative 65,876     76,640     206,333     243,471  
Research and development 12,002     13,181     36,024     39,342  
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 7,975     24,012     69,408     64,271  
Contract settlement         3,822     28,917  
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out (200 )   18,500     (47,400 )   20,500  
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 85,653     132,333     268,187     396,501  
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 32,899     2,254     89,537     38,887  
INTEREST EXPENSE (139 )   (283 )   (411 )   (548 )
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, net (10 )   (534 )   4,660     (3,482 )
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 32,750     1,437     93,786     34,857  
(PROVISION) BENEFIT FOR INCOME TAXES (6,187 )   (1,218 )   (13,392 )   1,291  
NET INCOME $ 26,563     $ 219     $ 80,394     $ 36,148  
NET INCOME PER SHARE              
Basic $ 1.29     $ 0.01     $ 3.90     $ 1.78  
Diluted $ 1.24     $ 0.01     $ 3.73     $ 1.67  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES              
Basic 20,666     20,474     20,607     20,362  
Diluted 21,487     21,633     21,556     21,588  
                       

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").  The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.  There are material limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including peer companies.  Our management believes that the non-GAAP data provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance and facilitates a more meaningful comparison of results of operations between current and prior periods.  We use non-GAAP financial measures in addition to and in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to analyze and assess the overall performance of our business, in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in determining executive incentive compensation.  The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS").

Adjusted EBITDA excludes the following items from net income:

Interest, net:  We exclude interest in deriving adjusted EBITDA as interest can vary significantly among companies depending on a company's level of income generating instruments and/or level of debt.

Stock compensation expense:  Stock-based compensation is generally fixed at the time the stock-based instrument is granted and amortized over a period of several years.  The value of stock options is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility, that are beyond our control.  The value of our restricted stock awards is determined using the grant date stock price, which may not be indicative of our operational performance over the expense period.  Additionally, in order to establish the fair value of performance-based stock awards, which are currently an element of our ongoing stock-based compensation, we are required to apply judgment to estimate the probability of the extent to which performance objectives will be achieved.  Based on the above factors, we believe it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand our operating performance.

Intangible asset amortization expense:  We do not acquire businesses or capitalize certain patent costs on a predictable cycle.  The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition.  Capitalized patent costs can vary significantly based on our current level of development activities.  We believe that excluding amortization of intangible assets provides the users of our financial statements with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Depreciation expense:  We exclude depreciation expense in deriving adjusted EBITDA because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and the depreciable lives can vary significantly resulting in considerable variability in depreciation expense among companies.

Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration:  We incur restructuring and strategic transaction charges that result from events, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our ongoing business.  Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods.

Change in fair value of contingent earn-out:  We exclude the impact of certain amounts recorded in connection with business combinations.  We exclude items that are either non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing.

Contract settlementOccasionally, we are involved in contract renegotiations that may result in one-time settlements. We exclude these settlements as they have no direct correlation to the operation of our ongoing business.

Taxes:  We exclude taxes in deriving adjusted EBITDA as taxes are deemed to be non-core to the business and may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

 Adjusted Diluted EPS excludes from diluted EPS, net of tax, intangible asset amortization expense, stock compensation expense, restructuring, strategic transaction and integration, change in fair value of contingent earn-out and contract settlement.  The tax effect on the above adjustments is calculated using the specific tax rate applied to each adjustment based on the nature of the item/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded.

From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

The following tables reconcile our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures:

 
ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
   
   Adjusted EBITDA
  Three months Ended
  September 30,
  2019   2018
GAAP net income $ 26,563     $ 219  
       
Non-GAAP adjustments:      
Interest, net (1,601 )   (947 )
Stock compensation expense 3,723     6,232  
Depreciation and amortization expense 19,187     19,161  
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 7,975     24,012  
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out (200 )   18,500  
Contract settlement 794      
Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 6,187     1,218  
Total non-GAAP adjustments 36,065     68,176  
       
 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,628     $ 68,395  


   Adjusted diluted earnings per share
  Three months ended
  September 30,
  2019   2018 (1)
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.24     $ 0.01  
       
Non-GAAP adjustments:      
Stock compensation expense $ 0.17     $ 0.29  
Amortization expense $ 0.20     $ 0.19  
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration $ 0.37     $ 1.11  
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out $ (0.01 )   $ 0.86  
Contract settlement $ 0.04     $  
Estimated income tax impact from adjustments $ (0.36 )   $ (0.58 )
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.65     $ 1.88  

_______________________________________________
(1)  During 2019, we changed our methodology when computing adjusted diluted earnings per share to remove interest, net from the calculation, accordingly we conformed the prior year adjusted diluted earnings per share to the current year presentation.

CONTACT:
ICU Medical, Inc.
Scott Lamb, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Partner
(646) 277-1254

