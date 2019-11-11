Douglas Dynamics Receives 2019 Supply Chain Risk Management Program of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced it is a winner of the 2019 Supply Chain Risk Management Program of the Year Award.



Douglas Dynamics received this recognition at the riskmethods Supply Chain Risk Management Summit in Boston. The award recognizes organizations who exhibit outstanding approaches to supporting their companies’ efforts in creating compliant and sustainable supply chains.

“This award is a testament to our dedication to our suppliers, who we truly collaborate and partner with to help manage risk,” said Jim Klotz, Senior Vice President of Global Sourcing and Supply at Douglas Dynamics. “With the global business environment constantly evolving, supply chain risk management is increasingly complex. Monitoring for risk is more important than ever and vital to our overall success. We are pleased our accomplishments have been recognized by the team at riskmethods.”

“We are humbled to receive this accolade, which highlights the great work that Jim Klotz and everyone involved with our Global Sourcing and DDMS programs does every day,” explained Bob McCormick, President and CEO. “At Douglas Dynamics, we understand the importance of implementing diligent risk prevention measures and the potential long-term benefits that can yield, such as margin improvements that we are able to share with our suppliers. We will continue to efficiently allocate resources to ensure that our organization remains a leader in supply chain risk management for years to come.”

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 65 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

About riskmethods

riskmethods empowers businesses to identify, assess and mitigate supply chain risk. By using artificial intelligence, we help customers automate and accelerate threat detection, enabling them to gain competitive advantage with a well-managed approach to meeting customer demands, protecting reputation and reducing total cost of risk. To learn more about why riskmethods is the intelligent way to manage risk, visit https://www.riskmethods.net or connect with us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT

Douglas Dynamics, Inc.

Nathan Elwell

847-530-0249

investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.