Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date October 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of October 31, 2019, short interest in 2,376 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,255,893,816 shares compared with 8,313,537,316 shares in 2,382 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of October 15, 2019. The end-of-September short interest represents 5.27 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 4.64 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,004 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 888,498,515 shares at the end of the settlement date of October 31, 2019 compared with 895,089,898 shares in 1,002 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 3.41 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 3.63.

In summary, short interest in all 3,380 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,144,392,331 shares at the October 31, 2019 settlement date, compared with 3,380 issues and 9,208,627,214 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 5.01 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 4.52 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries.

