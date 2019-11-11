Stuart Hankin of Hankin Homes Improves The Homebuilding Process To Produce Affordable Houses In 2019

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stuart Hankin is the owner of the real estate company, Hankin Homes, located in Florida. Although Palm Beach, FL, is where he calls home, Hankin did not grow up in the Sunshine State.Stuart grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia and moved to New York to attend Cornell University. Stuart Hankin graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Operations and Information Engineering.In 2016, Hankin began buying both residential and commercial land for construction purposes. He wanted to build new properties and affordable homes.Hankin Homes buys real estate and land from all over the United States. Stuart wants every American to experience being a homeowner and community living.Stuart Hankin builds floor plans for multi-generational families. Hankin Homes aims is to create environments where people can work, play, and literally feel at home.Stuart has built communities in Florida and Pennsylvania, along with other states. His latest acquisition is in the Midwest.Throughout his various purchases and construction projects, Hankin improved the home building process. He offers renters and buyers the ability to live in beautiful residences that do not break the bank.Stuart Hankin uses cost-effective construction materials to lower maintenance costs for future owners.Hankin makes practical, efficient, and modern construction plans. He builds houses that people want to call home.Stuart Hankin creates high-quality residential living spaces. Over the years, Hankin Homes build luxury apartment communities with impeccable amenities. Hankin also develops stunning five-bedroom house floor plans. Stuart Hankin Homes is a company that is enhancing the real estate market by making affordable homes accessible to everyone. Stuart Hankin recognizes the struggle buyers go through when deciding on a new home. At first, most feel intimidated or discouraged by the price tag of a larger home."Believe it or not," Hankin says, "It's easier to find a buyer for, say, a five-bedroom home than it is for a two-bedroom apartment. With the growing number of families in urban communities, spacious living is in high demand. You won't have to look too far when searching for a buyer."Hankin urges potential buyers to consider purchasing a home as a one-time investment. It will generate a fantastic Return On Investment (ROI) for them, their kids, their children's kids, and so on."Sure, resale value is anybody's guess. When buying a home, though, consider the future," says Stuart.He adds, "I know so many people with little clue about how quickly homes depreciate, and before long, they have a dead investment on their hands."Stuart Hankin Homes does not want this for its clients.If selling a house is not in the plans, consider passing it down to the next generation.Homeowners have a lot of options, which includes making their next house their forever home.Visit Stuart Hankin’s website to learn more about affordable homes in Florida:Hankin Homes Website:



