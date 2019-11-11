Plex Adds Oscar-Winning Movies and Cult Classics from MGM to Growing AVOD Library

Consumer Availability Planned to Launch Before End of Year

/EIN News/ -- Los Gatos, CA, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plex, the global streaming media company that brings your favorite content together in the highest-rated OTT video app, announced today that it has partnered with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) to bring dozens of Oscar-winning films and cult classics to its growing AVOD library, due to launch by the end of the year.

These MGM titles star iconic actors like Ryan Reynolds, Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves, and include a wide variety of features, such as Rain Man, The Terminator, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Thelma & Louise, All Dogs Go to Heaven, and Leaving Las Vegas.

Today’s news of titles from MGM follow recent announcements of agreements with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Lionsgate, and Legendary. Each agreement more firmly positions Plex as a one-stop media solution with support for free, ad-supported movies and shows, podcasts, web shows, news, music, and free over-the-air live TV.

“Creating a diverse content library that appeals to a broad range of interests is a high priority for us as we prepare to roll out our ad-supported video service to consumers later this year,” said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex. “We are continuing to ramp our content provider partnerships as we work to complete integrating AVOD into the Plex platform.”

Plex’s ad-supported TV and movies service will be available internationally, though MGM titles are U.S. only. More information about Plex and its upcoming AVOD offering can be found here https://www.plex.tv/ad/stream-free-tv-and-movies/.

About Plex

Plex is a popular platform for streaming all your favorite media from one beautiful app. A highly-rated app on all major devices, Plex is the most comprehensive streaming platform available, seamlessly combining, organizing, and streaming movies, tv shows, news, web shows, podcasts, music, live and recorded television, and personal media collections. With a highly-customizable interface and smart recommendations based on the media you enjoy, Plex brings its users the best media experience on the planet from any device, anywhere. For more information, please visit https://plex.tv, or follow @plex on Twitter or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/plexapp.



About Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world’s deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short- form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.



Susie Hayne Lyman Agency susie@lymanagency.com



