Access-Power, Inc. Announces the Filing of a Trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a Method and Delivery of Marijuana and Marijuana Clones called Clones by Drones™

/EIN News/ -- GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power, Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based Medical Marijuana Clone corporation announces the Filing of a Trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a Method and Delivery of Marijuana and Marijuana Clones called Clones by Drones™. The filing is complete, and is in the process of being electronically filed with the USPTO.



Patrick J. Jensen commented, “We at Access-Power, Inc. are delighted to announce the filing for our new futuristic service called Clones by Drones™. Our website in beta test mode will be http://www.clonesbydrones.com.” He further commented, “We are in gratitude to a fellow Shareholder in the Company who suggested the idea to us over the weekend! After discussions with my wife, we decided to put the wheels in motion to trademark this new service.”

We are in development of a new service trademarked under the brand name, Clones by Drones™, a method for delivering marijuana and marijuana clones online across the country. Our beta website is http://www.clonesbydrones.com . In addition, the Company offers a variety of calming pet products on our website: http://www.mycbdpets.com . There is no dilution in ACCR through the end of 2021. Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan. We are a publicly traded company with a drive for profitability, and a vision to embrace the future.

Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen

Director

Tel: 616.312.5390

Email: pjensen@myaccess-power.com

Corporate Website: http://www.myaccess-power.com

"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."

Product Website

http://www.mycbdpets.com

http://www.clonesbydrones.com



Access-Power, Inc.

OTC Ticker: ACCR



