Conifer Holdings Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer” or the “Company”) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Gross written premium increased 2% to $27.1 million
  • Commercial Lines combined ratio was 106.3% (with accident year combined ratio of 95.6%)
  • Personal Lines combined ratio was 154.5% (with accident year combined of 125.8%)
  • The Company’s overall accident year combined ratio was 97.4%
  • Net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.13 per share based on 9.5 million average shares outstanding
  • As of September 30, 2019, book value was $4.74 per share

Management Comments
James Petcoff, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Our singular focus remains not on market share, but improvement in underwriting profits. We reported excellent accident year combined ratios in our commercial business, and our overall combined ratio improved dramatically as more profitable specialty lines grow in size. We have worked aggressively to close outstanding claims from personal lines, and with each quarter the wind-exposed homeowners business becomes a smaller impact to our bottom line.”

Mr. Petcoff continued, “In 2020, our goal is to maintain steady premium growth that takes advantage of the current market conditions. Overall, we feel that this growth, coupled with lean operations, will help drive our expense ratio down to below 40% over time and ultimately lead to a consistent trend of profitability and book value growth.”

2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Overview

    At and for the
Three Months Ended September 30,		   At and for the
Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2019   2018   % Change
 		  2019   2018   % Change
                         
    (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                         
Gross written premiums $ 27,077     $ 26,629     1.7 %   $ 76,462     $ 76,928     -0.6 %
Net written premiums   23,806       22,846     4.2 %     65,562       65,286     0.4 %
Net earned premiums   22,775       23,450     -2.9 %     65,811       71,188     -7.6 %
                           
Net investment income   1,210       786     53.9 %     3,171       2,425     30.8 %
Net realized investment gains (losses)   390       (21 )   **       1,124       152     **  
Change in fair value of equity investments   (1,065 )     151     **       (715 )     (116 )      
                             
Net income (loss)   (1,230 )     (3,551 )   **       (4,794 )     (4,451 )   **  
  Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.13 )   $ (0.42 )         $ (0.55 )   $ (0.52 )      
                             
Adjusted operating income (loss)*   (1,854 )     (1,160 )   **       (11,698 )     446     **  
  Adjusted operating income (loss) per share, diluted* $ (0.18 )   $ (0.14 )   **     $ (1.35 )   $ 0.05     **  
                             
Book value per common share outstanding $ 4.74     $ 5.41           $ 4.74     $ 5.41        
                             
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   9,543,535       8,553,613             8,640,409       8,531,545        
                             
Underwriting ratios:                          
  Loss ratio (1)   64.9 %     70.4 %           66.1 %     62.9 %      
  Expense ratio (2)   44.3 %     47.8 %           43.9 %     45.7 %    
  Combined ratio (3)   109.2 %     118.2 %           110.0 %     108.6 %      
                           
* The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release defines and reconciles data that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles.
** Percentage is not meaningful                      
(1) The loss ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums and income from underwriting operations.
(2) The expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations.
(3) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.
                         

2019 Third Quarter Premiums
Gross Written Premiums
Gross written premiums increased 2% in the third quarter of 2019 to $27.1 million, compared to $26.6 million in the prior year period. The increase was due to growth in the Company’s small-business specialty lines, along with a slight increase in personal lines premiums during the quarter due to stable growth in its low-value dwelling line.

Net Earned Premiums
Net earned premiums decreased 2.9% to $22.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $23.5 million for the prior year period. The decrease is largely attributed to lower personal lines net earned premiums, which decreased by $844,000 in the quarter.

Commercial Lines Financial and Operational Review

Commercial Lines Financial Review
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2019   2018   % Change
 		  2019   2018   % Change
                         
    (dollars in thousands)
                         
Gross written premiums $ 25,018   $ 24,806   0.9 %   $ 71,061   $ 71,602   -0.8 %
Net written premiums   22,095     22,160   -0.3 %     61,579     63,866   -3.6 %
Net earned premiums   21,439     21,270   0.8 %     62,291     62,270   0.0 %
                         
Underwriting ratios:                      
  Loss ratio   62.8%     67.8%         61.8%     59.3%    
  Expense ratio   43.5%     46.8%         43.2%     45.9%    
  Combined ratio   106.3%     114.6%         105.0%     105.2%    
                         
Contribution to combined ratio from net                      
  (favorable) adverse prior year development   10.7%     13.7%         7.5%     4.1%    
                         
Accident year combined ratio (1)   95.6%     100.9%         97.5%     101.1%    
                         
(1) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written.
                         

The Company’s commercial lines of business, representing 92.4% of total gross written premium in the third quarter of 2019, primarily consists of property and liability coverage offered to owner-operated small- to mid-sized businesses, such as hospitality risks including restaurants, bars, taverns and professional organizations.

Commercial lines gross written premium was roughly flat at $25 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company continues to shift its mix towards more profitable specialty lines.

For the third quarter of 2019, the commercial lines loss ratio was 62.8%, with profitable current year operations being offset by prior-year development.

The commercial lines accident year combined ratio was 95.6% for the quarter.

Personal Lines Financial and Operational Review

Personal Lines Financial Review
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2019
   2018
   % Change
 		  2019
   2018
   % Change
                         
    (dollars in thousands)
                         
Gross written premiums $ 2,059   $ 1,823   12.9 %   $ 5,401   $ 5,326   1.4 %
Net written premiums   1,711     686   149.4 %     3,983     1,420   180.5 %
Net earned premiums   1,336     2,180   -38.7 %     3,520     8,918   -60.5 %
                         
Underwriting ratios:                      
  Loss ratio   97.9%     94.6%         140.1%     87.6%    
  Expense ratio   56.6%     57.7%         57.0%     44.4%    
  Combined ratio   154.5%     152.3%         197.1%     132.0%    
                         
Contribution to combined ratio from net                      
  (favorable) adverse prior year development   28.7%     21.3%         65.9%     25.1%    
                         
Accident year combined ratio   125.8%     131.0%         131.2%     106.9%    
                         

Personal lines, which consists largely of low-value dwelling homeowner’s insurance, represented 7.6% of total gross written premium for the third quarter of 2019. Personal lines gross written premium increased 12.9% to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year period, largely due to renewed growth in the Company’s low-value dwelling line of business.

The loss ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 97.9%, compared to 94.6% in the prior year period, largely driven by losses from wind-exposed homeowners lines (specifically Florida homeowners). The Company’s wind-exposed lines of business continue to represent a smaller portion of the Company’s overall gross premiums written, with Florida homeowners business declining 50.9% during the quarter. 

Due to the planned decline in the wind-exposed business and the related reinstatement costs, net earned premiums decreased to $1.3 million during the third quarter, compared to $2.2 million in the prior year.

Combined Ratio Analysis

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2019
   2018
 		  2019
   2018
                 
    (dollars in thousands)
                 
Underwriting ratios:              
  Loss ratio 64.9 %   70.4 %   66.1 %   62.9 %
  Expense ratio 44.3 %   47.8 %   43.9 %   45.7 %
  Combined ratio 109.2 %   118.2 %   110.0 %   108.6 %
                 
Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable)              
  adverse prior year development 11.8 %   14.5 %   10.7 %   6.8 %
                 
Accident year combined ratio 97.4 %   103.7 %   99.3 %   101.8 %
                 

Combined Ratio
The Company's combined ratio was 109.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 118.2% for the same period in 2018. The Company’s accident year combined ratio for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was 97.4%, compared to 103.7% in the prior year period.   

Loss Ratio:
The Company’s losses and loss adjustment expenses were $14.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $16.6 million in the prior year period. This resulted in a lower loss ratio of 64.9%, compared to 70.4% in the prior year period.
       
Expense Ratio:
The expense ratio improved slightly to 44.3% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 47.8% in the prior year period.

Net Investment Income
Net investment income increased 53.9% to $1.2 million during the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $786,000 in the prior year period, largely due higher investment yields.

Net Income (Loss)
In the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.42 per share in the prior year period.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
In the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported adjusted operating loss of $1.9 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to adjusted operating loss of $1.2 million, or $0.14 per share, for the same period in 2018. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Earnings Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call/webcast on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019. The Company will file its third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 before the conference call/webcast. 

Investors, analysts, employees and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast:                     On the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com
Conference Call:          844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived on the Conifer Holdings website and available for replay for at least one year.

About the Company
Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Conifer offers customized insurance coverage solutions in both specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines marketing mainly through independent agents in all 50 states. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq: CNFR). Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.CNFRH.com.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures
Conifer prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

We believe that investors’ understanding of Conifer’s performance is enhanced by our disclosure of adjusted operating income. Our method for calculating this measure may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We define adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding net realized investment gains and losses, after-tax, and excluding the tax impact of changes in unrealized gains and losses. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance.

Reconciliations of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income per share:

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
                 
    (dollar in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
               
Net income (loss) $ (1,230 )   $ (3,551 )   $ (4,794 )   $ (4,451 )
Less:              
Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax   390       (21 )     1,124       152  
Tax effect of unrealized gains on investments   818       -       818       -  
Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax   (1,065 )     151       (715 )     (116 )
Net decrease (increase) in deferred gain on losses              
  ceded to ADC, net of tax   481       (2,521 )     5,677       (4,933 )
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (1,854 )   $ (1,160 )   $ (11,698 )   $ 446  
                 
Weighted average common shares, diluted   9,543,535       8,553,613       8,640,409       8,531,545  
                 
Diluted income (loss) per common share:              
  Net income (loss) $ (0.13 )   $ (0.42 )   $ (0.55 )   $ (0.52 )
  Less:              
  Net realized gains (losses) and other gains, net of tax   0.04       -       0.13       0.02  
  Tax effect of unrealized gains on investments   0.09       -       0.09       -  
  Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax   (0.12 )     0.01       (0.08 )     (0.01 )
  Net decrease (increase) in deferred gain on losses              
  ceded to ADC, net of tax   0.04       (0.29 )     0.66       (0.58 )
  Adjusted operating income (loss), per share $ (0.18 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (1.35 )   $ 0.05  
                 

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include Conifer’s expectations regarding premiums, earnings, its capital position, expansion, and growth strategies. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information. The forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those described in our form 10-K (“Item 1A Risk Factors”) filed with the SEC on March 13, 2019 and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this report speaks only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws or regulations.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)
             
        September 30, December 31,
        2019   2018
Assets  (Unaudited)    
Investment securities:      
  Debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $124,046 and $ 125,704     $ 120,440  
    $122,678, respectively)      
  Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $6,546 and $9,559, respectively)   7,000       10,737  
  Short-term investments, at fair value   3,508       8,925  
    Total investments   136,212       140,102  
             
Cash and cash equivalents   30,854       10,792  
Premiums and agents' balances receivable, net   18,735       21,247  
Receivable from Affiliate   427       3,582  
Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses   16,862       29,685  
Reinsurance recoverables on paid losses   7,659       5,060  
Prepaid reinsurance premiums   3,521       1,829  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   12,879       12,011  
Other assets   11,341       8,444  
      Total assets $ 238,490     $ 232,752  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Liabilities:      
  Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 97,337     $ 92,807  
  Unearned premiums   52,721       52,852  
  Debt     33,743       33,502  
  Deferred gain on ADC   -       5,677  
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   9,207       5,751  
      Total liabilities   193,008       190,589  
             
Commitments and contingencies   -       -  
             
Shareholders' equity:      
  Common stock, no par value (100,000,000 shares authorized; 9,588,873      
    and 8,478,202 issued and outstanding, respectively)   91,578       86,533  
  Accumulated deficit   (46,552 )     (41,758 )
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   456       (2,612 )
    Total shareholders' equity   45,482       42,163  
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 238,490     $ 232,752  
             


Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
                     
        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
        September 30,   September 30,
         2019     2018     2019     2018 
                     
Revenue              
  Premiums              
    Gross earned premiums $ 25,962     $ 27,318     $ 76,594     $ 82,899  
    Ceded earned premiums   (3,187 )     (3,868 )     (10,783 )     (11,711 )
      Net earned premiums   22,775       23,450       65,811       71,188  
  Net investment income   1,210       786       3,171       2,425  
  Net realized investment gains (losses)   390       (21 )     1,124       152  
  Change in fair value of equity securities   (1,065 )     151       (715 )     (116 )
  Other income   564       405       1,567       1,212  
      Total revenue   23,874       24,771       70,958       74,861  
                     
Expenses              
  Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net   14,857       16,554       43,695       44,950  
  Policy acquisition costs   6,153       6,452       17,952       19,437  
  Operating expenses   4,297       4,786       12,960       13,276  
  Interest expense   720       598       2,155       1,834  
      Total expenses   26,027       28,390       76,762       79,497  
                     
Income (loss) before equity earnings in Affiliate and income taxes   (2,153 )     (3,619 )     (5,804 )     (4,636 )
  Equity earnings in Affiliate, net of tax   121       93       219       237  
  Income tax expense (benefit)   (802 )     25       (791 )     52  
Net income (loss) $ (1,230 )   $ (3,551 )   $ (4,794 )   $ (4,451 )
                     
Earnings (loss) per common share,              
   basic and diluted $ (0.13 )   $ (0.42 )   $ (0.55 )   $ (0.52 )
                     
Weighted average common shares outstanding,              
   basic and diluted   9,543,535       8,553,613       8,640,409       8,531,545  
                     

For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840
ir@cnfrh.com 

Primary Logo

