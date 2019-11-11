BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Names Michael Neese, Senior Vice President – Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMCH) (“BMC” or the “Company”), one of the leading providers of diversified building products, services and innovative building solutions in the U.S. residential construction market, today announced that Michael Neese will join BMC as Senior Vice President – Investor Relations, and will relocate this role to Raleigh, NC.



Mr. Neese is a proven executive with over 20 years of experience working with public companies to lead investor relations and strategic communications activities. Mr. Neese has held Investor Relations and Communications roles at multi-national organizations including Altria Group, Phillip Morris and Kraft Foods. He joins BMC from Performance Food Group where he successfully built the investor relations strategy and infrastructure as the company transitioned from a private to a publicly-traded company. In addition, Mr. Neese supported Performance Food Group on multiple strategic acquisitions. Carey Phelps, Vice President – Investor Relations, will remain with the Company in Atlanta through the end of 2019.

“We are excited to have Michael join the BMC team,” said David Flitman, President and CEO of BMC. “Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will support our accelerated growth. His ability to work with investors and support the execution of our business strategy will be a key enabler of our future success.”

Flitman continued, “I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Carey Phelps for her time as our Vice President of Investor Relations. Carey played a significant role in helping BMC through our merger and CEO transition, and we appreciate her hard work and dedicated service over the past three years.”

Mr. Neese holds an MBA from the University of Richmond and a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Virginia Tech.

About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

With approximately $3.7 billion in 2018 net sales, BMC is a leading provider of diversified building products, services and innovative solutions to builders, contractors and professional remodelers in the U.S. residential housing market. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, the Company’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions spans building materials, including millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management services and an innovative eBusiness platform. BMC serves 45 metropolitan areas across 18 states, principally in the South and West regions.

Investor Relations Contact:

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

Jim Major

919-431-1157

Michael Neese

919-431-1796



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.