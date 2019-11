iFresh Announces Participation in Alipay Singles’ Day Sales Event

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFresh, Inc. ("iFresh" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, announced today that its five New York supermarkets will participate in Alipay Singles’ Day Sales Event where customers can receive a great selection of free gifts when spending $15 or more at participating stores by purchasing “1 Yuan Pre-sale Coupon” between November 11, 2019 to November 30, 2019 from the Alipay App.



Singles’ Day, November 11th, also known as Double Eleven (“11.11”) was created by Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant on November 11th in 2009 as a special occasion for Chinese singles to treat themselves through retail therapy. Singles’ Day has become the largest offline and online shopping day in the world. Alipay is the mobile payments and lifestyle platform owned by Alibaba’s affiliate company, Ant Financial. During the annual Singles’ Day event, approximately 90% of Alibaba sales transactions take place over Alipay, which is used by more than 1.2 billion users.

Mr. Long Deng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iFresh commented: “We are excited to join Alipay’s Singles’ Day Sales Event to attract its massive users to shop in our supermarkets and capitalize on a month of robust consumer spending.”

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK), headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer on the east coast of U.S. With nine retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening soon), and two in-house wholesale businesses strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

