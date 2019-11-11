Acuity Brands Publishes Environmental, Social and Governance Report

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Company”) recently published the Company’s first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report describing certain actions Acuity Brands is taking to develop and provide products and services to help customers improve their impact on the environment and also describing many of the ways in which the Company benefits the lives of its associates and their local communities. The Company estimates that certain of its products, for example, saved customers 9.2 billion kWH in energy savings, which is equivalent to the annual greenhouse gas emissions from more than 1.3 million automobiles. The Acuity Brands ESG program, called EarthLIGHT, also emphasizes the importance to Acuity Brands of putting honesty and integrity at the center of all it does.

The report outlines the Company’s goals over the next three years for reducing its carbon footprint related to raw materials, packaging and shipping, as well as for reducing electricity and gas usage in all Company facilities. The report also describes some of the Company’s goals in the areas of associate health & safety and community involvement.

“Much of the ESG work we are doing is not new to Acuity Brands; we’ve been pursuing these initiatives for many years,” said Vernon J. Nagel, Chairman and CEO, Acuity Brands, Inc. “What we’ve done recently is add more structure and methodology to this work as we leverage our culture of continuous improvement. We have approximately 12,000 associates with great ideas on how to improve our operations, and we are using our EarthLIGHT program to find ways to eliminate waste and increase our positive impact on the world.”

For more information, please visit EarthLIGHT program and report .

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2019 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, American Electric Lighting®, A-Light™, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius®, Cyclone™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Eureka®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Luminaire LED™, Luminis®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

Media Contact:

Neil Egan

Neil.Egan@acuitybrands.com

770-860-2957



