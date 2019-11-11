Hackney Publications Welcomes Skadden as Sponsor of eSports and the Law, a Timely Newsletter Covering a Growing Industry

Karen Lent Hoffman Ellen M. Zavian

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP will be the sponsor of eSports and the Law, a quarterly newsletter that will be complimentary to industry participants.

This newsletter is a natural extension for the attorneys in our sports practice.” — Karen Lent Hoffman

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hackney Publications, the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals, has announced that Skadden , Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP (Skadden) will be the sponsor of eSports and the Law , a quarterly electronic newsletter, which will be complimentary to industry participants.eSports and the Law, which can be subscribed to at the site, will provide game publishers, leagues, teams, facilities and others with insights and analysis about recent legal developments in the industry.Aside from sponsoring the newsletter, Skadden will also provide bylined articles from its attorneys, who have accumulated significant experience in the eSports space. Additional original content will be provided by Hackney Publications and eSports and the Law’s Editor in Chief, Ellen M. Zavian , a Professorial Lecturer in Law at the George Washington University Law School and nationally recognized eSports industry expert.Skadden partners Karen Hoffman Lent and Anthony J. Dreyer, who are co-leads of the firm’s sports practice, along with sports and antitrust partner Matthew M. Martino, will provide editorial guidance and analysis. Other members of the firm will also contribute articles from time to time.“One of our missions will be to provide prudent strategies designed to minimize risk and maximize growth,” said Lent. “This newsletter is a natural extension for the attorneys in our sports practice, who through their representation of some of the industries’ biggest participants are constantly considering new and effective strategies, which can be shared with readers of eSports and the Law.”Similarly, Professor Zavian, who has decades of experience in the sports industry, has embraced the publication as a grand opportunity.“eSports and the Law fits perfectly into my sports law class, where we are teaching students about being observant about how the law impacts new industries. This is why many of my students, with my guidance, will contribute well-researched articles,” Professor Zavian said. “There are so many areas in the eSports industry that are not being properly addressed from a legal prospective. We look forward to changing that.”Meanwhile, Hackney said he has been looking for the right partners to cover the legal side of the eSports industry.“Skadden has familiarity with Hackney Publications because of its decade-long subscription to Sports Litigation Alert,” he said. “Similarly, we have had a long relationship with Professor Zavian, including publishing her bylined articles from time to time.”Hackney added that there are no limits on how influential eSports and the Law can be.“We are prepared to cover the legal side of the industry like no other publication,” he said. “These are exciting times in eSports. We expect that our newsletter will deliver legal analysis and recommendations that can’t be found anywhere else.”About Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLPWith 22 offices, approximately 1,700 attorneys and 50-plus practice areas, Skadden advises businesses, financial institutions and governmental entities around the world on their most complex, high-profile matters, providing the guidance they need to compete in today’s business environment.About Ellen M. Zavian, Esq.One of the first female/attorney NFL agent, Ellen has represented the US Women’s soccer, softball, break dancers and extreme athletes, collectively, has been employed at the NFLPA, Autism Society of America, the ACC, Commissioner for the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (NCAA), to name a few. Today, her focus involves sports arbitrations, negotiations, leading the United Breakin Association (newly named Olympic Sport Paris 2024), advisor on player affairs for esports’ entities, and a professional corporate speaker on leadership and negotiation skills while teaching sports and entrepreneurship at George Washington University (Business and Law Schools).About Hackney PublicationsHackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of Sports Law Periodicals. While some of the publications are supported by subscriptions, others are supported by advertising and sponsorship. The latter represents the most significant area of growth for Hackney Publications. Aside from eSports and the Law, the company also publishes newsletters with Jackson Lewis (Title IX Alert), Wilson Elser (Concussion Defense Reporter), and Montgomery McCracken (Sports Medicine and the Law).



