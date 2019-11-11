Mile High Labs Donates CBD Tinctures to Veterans Support and Advocacy Group

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mile High Labs, the world’s largest processor of hemp-derived CBD, today announced the donation of CBD tinctures to veterans via the national Weed for Warriors Project (WFWP).



“The Weed for Warriors Project owes a big thank you to Mile High Labs for their generous donation,” said Mark Carillo, chief operating officer, WFWP. “It couldn't have come at a better time. Mile High Labs’ donation will be tremendously helpful over the holidays and will certainly put smiles on the faces of those needing to smile."

Founded in 2014 by three military veterans, WFWP advocates for an improved quality of life for former military members and their families. In addition to raising awareness for mental health and improved medical services, WFWP gives a voice to American veterans facing poverty and homelessness.

WFWP has more than 670 members in 12 chapters in California, Florida, and Wisconsin.

“Mile High Labs is honored to be able to provide this uniquely American product to the men and women who dedicated their lives to this country,” said Justine Andersen, e-commerce and marketing manager, Mile High Labs.

WFWP is a social justice lifestyle brand supporting holistic rehabilitation for veterans through community-based projects, proactive care advocacy, education and compassion. WFWP urges change for the empowerment of the people.

Mile High Labs operates a 400,000-square-foot CBD production facility in Broomfield, Colorado. The company produces finished CBD products such as tinctures, capsules, tablets, topicals, and gummies for private label customers, as well as ingredients such as isolate, distillate and water soluble formulations.

Mile High Labs tinctures are derived from hemp grown in the United States, are distributed in wholesale and not available to the general public.

ABOUT MILE HIGH LABS

Mile High Labs is a large-scale CBD ingredient and product manufacturer offering reliable delivery of bulk CBD and private label services to the world's leading consumer brands. With a GMP-certified facility and extensive network of contracted cultivators, Mile High Labs supplies high-quality, high-volume CBD orders year-round. Mile High Labs extracts exclusively from industrial hemp material. More at www.milehighlabs.com .

CONTACT Christopher Lackner c.lackner@milehighlabs.com 773-991-1908



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.