Workforce Management Market Demand of Cloud-Based Platform and Focus Towards Implementing System by Top Competitors | IBM Corporation, TALOS Workforce Solutions, and More

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here –

IBM Corporation

Verint

SAP SE

Workday, Inc.

Ultimate Software

The Hackett Group, Inc.

Synel

WorkForce Software, LLC

TALOS Workforce Solutions

MPEX Solutions

Ascentis Corporation

Among others.

Global Workforce Management Market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026

Workforce management software is often incorporated with HR apps from third party companies and with key HR technologies that act as key repositories for information on the employment. This helps the HR to efficiently manage the employees to enhance productivity of organization. WFM effectively does fulfil the labour requirements and establishes & manages employee schedules to perform a specific task on a daily and hour-to-hour basis.

Drivers:

Increased demand of cloud-based platform

Focus towards implementing the workforce management system by end users

Restraint:

The rising threats for IT security and cybersecurity

Opportunities:

Adoption of artificial intelligence, and IoT solutions

Increasing number of SMEs with requirement of advanced HR technology

Challenge:

Lack of automation and development in workforce management solutions

Workforce Management Market | Key Notable Segmentation

In May 2019, ADP has launched myWisely and Wisely app, which enhances the instant pay availability with key employer protection. Additionally, these applications empower employees in financial wellness with new tools. This launch helps the company to increase their product portfolio.

In September 2019, Workday, has been selected by the Sumitomo Chemical for their cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) application to improvise their operations. The application will help the Sumitomo Chemical to manage and utilise their HR operations in the Asian market. The company will be benefited by the recognition in Asia market through the installations as well as it will help them to acquire more customer base in the Asian market.

In May 2019, SAP SE launched the three SAP Qualtrics solutions in their existing HR systems offering. The built in solution is implemented in HR platforms and will help the organisations to improve their employee management system. The solution offered by company helps the HR professional to gather employee’s experiences data which helps them to motivate and engage employees to form healthy workforce.

Workforce management is utilized to optimize employee’s productivity, which ensures that all resources are working at the right time in the right place. The workforce management typically comprises of forecasting, scheduling, skills management, intraday management, time keeping and attendance.

Some of the major players operating Global Workforce Management Market are ATOSS Software AG, ADP, LLC, ClickSoftware, HotSchedules, Huntington Business Systems, Oracle, Infor, Kronos Incorporated, Reflexis Systems, Inc., ActiveOps Limited, IBM Corporation, Verint, SAP SE, Workday, Inc., Ultimate Software, The Hackett Group, Inc., Synel, WorkForce Software, LLC, TALOS Workforce Solutions, MPEX Solutions and Ascentis Corporation among others.

