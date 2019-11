Delphix and SelectHealth Win Enterprise Case Study of the Year for Business Intelligence Group’s 2019 Awards for Business

SelectHealth harnessed the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform to capitalize on its wealth of data and better serve customers with a more seamless online insurance experience.

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix, the company helping enterprises accelerate innovation through DataOps, today announced it has received the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for the 2019 “Enterprise Case Study of Year.” The BIG organization’s annual program was launched to reward companies, products, and people leading their respective industries. SelectHealth is a not-for-profit healthcare provider that serves more than 850,000 members in Utah and Idaho.



Prior to Delphix, SelectHealth’s IT team struggled to move quickly to bring existing services to scale while building innovative, high-quality experiences for customers. With Delphix, SelectHealth increased overall data availability and reduced provisioning time for data consumers, who now have access to data in minutes, rather than four to five days. SelectHealth's IT department significantly accelerated partner engagement by 10 times (from 5% to 50%). This was made possible because Delphix addressed consistent data compliance restrictions at the production site, allowing SelectHealth's team to deliver additional features at a lower cost.

“The healthcare industry is experiencing an immense disruption in today’s era of digital transformation and growing data volumes. Our healthcare customers have the unique challenge of needing to innovate quickly in order to stay competitive while also managing heavily regulated, sensitive personal information,” added Will Rahim, Senior Vice-President of Customer Success, Delphix. “SelectHealth is an exemplary use case of leveraging Delphix to address critical needs across data security, access, and speed — resulting in better data flow and increased innovation benefitting both the company and its customers.”

The Delphix Dynamic Data Platform eliminates the complexity of feeding data into initiatives that drive successful business outcomes, giving teams self-service access to personal, production-quality data environments. Delphix provides a collaborative platform for data managers and data consumers, helping to ensure that data is secured and that the right data is made available to the right people, when and where they need it.

“We are so proud to reward Delphix for their outstanding 2019 achievements,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . “This year’s group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community.”

About Delphix

Delphix’s mission is to empower businesses to accelerate innovation through data. In a world where every company is becoming a data company, the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform gives teams self-service access to secure, personal data environments to fuel application development, analytics, and AI while also minimizing data risk. For more information visit www.delphix.com . For more information, visit www.delphix.com. You can also follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

