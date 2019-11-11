Quality Expert Daryl Guberman Delivers Quick Overview of ISO Certification Process in new YouTube Video

Daryl Guberman of Guberman-PMC is a recognized authority in the ISO Certification world introduces ISO 9001 University for quality professionals nationwide

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daryl Guberman of Guberman-PMC is a recognized authority in the ISO Certification world. He breaks down the ins and outs of the ISO Quality standard process for business owners in a fast and informative way in new video.

There’s little doubt that there is mass confusion about that the ISO Certification process goes over for most businesses and what can (or should) be expected from quality firms who deliver this service. This can lead to wasted resources, less than ideal quality conditions, and other disappointments. The good news is Quality Expert and CEO of Quality and Manufacturing Consultant firm Guberman-PMC Daryl Guberman is tackling this concern head on. Guberman recently released an information packed new video on YouTube “The ISO Certification Process Briefly Revealed”. The video has been met with a quick enthusiastic response.

“Knowledge is power and when it comes to something as important as quality I have made it my mission to help inform as many as possible on what’s going on behind the scenes,” commented Guberman. “I hope this video delivers real value and helps clear away some of the misinformation surrounding quality.”

Guberman makes it clear that the ISO Certification can be quite important but the big factor is who it is obtained from. That many who are posing as quality experts are anything but and their certification are hardly worth the paper they are printed on.

In addition to this Guberman discusses if a quality manual is needed or not and if so where one can be obtained.

Most importantly the quality expert breaks down what the most important way a business owner can tell if their own quality is lacking and it isn’t from any subjective source of questionable veracity or something filled with fluff. Instead, it is in what customers themselves are saying. And if they are giving poor feedback, quality must certainly be worked on fast. If not the results could end up in closed doors and no business at all, no matter what an ISO registrar should say.

Daryl Guberman continues to regularly release videos digging into different aspects of quality and manufacturing with no holds barred. It’s highly recommended business owners and managers subscribe to his YouTube channel if they want to perform their best.

For more information be sure to visit http://dguberman.com.

ISO 9001 University - "A Real World Education In Quality"



